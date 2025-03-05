"G.I." Elvis Presley stands by his unit flag at his barracks in Friedberg, West Germany, in 1958. He would serve until March 5, 1960.

On March 5, 1960, Elvis Presley finished up his two-year hitch of service in the U.S. Army.

Elvis was well on his way to becoming a music legend when he entered the Army in March 1958.

In 1958, he was drafted and served in West Germany. Many of his steps and stops along the way made news. “Elvis swaps mansion for Army living,” was the Deseret News headline as the singer-songwriter began service at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas. Within a couple of the days, Presley was ordered to get his hair cut.

“Hair today, gone tomorrow,” quipped Elvis from his barber’s chair before 55 members of the press.

A page in the Deseret News in March 1958 as Pvt. Elvis Presley enters basic training in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

Elvis wasn’t dispatched to Special Services to entertains troops, as other entertainers often were. Rather, he was put in the 3rd Armored Division in Friedburg, Germany.

In truth, historians note that Elvis created plenty of headaches for the Army, with swarming fans, reporters and photographers.

After his service, Elvis held a final press conference on March 1. On March 5, Sgt. Presley walked off the Fort Dix base in New Jersey, to shrieks of young fans.

“Elvis makes noisy Army exit,” read the headline in the Deseret News.

A page in the Deseret News on March 5, 1960, as Sgt. Elvis Presley finished his Army service at Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Many American entertainers and sports figures were drafted or spent time in serving their country, including Tony Bennett, Chuck Norris, Mel Brooks, Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman. Johnny Cash, Humphrey Bogart, Jimmy Hendrix and even Bea Arthur are on that list as well.

