This undated photo provided by Goldin Auctions shows a Cheeto shaped like the Pokémon Charizard that has sold at auction for $87,840.

The classic Pokémon phrase — “gotta catch ‘em all” — was taken to a whole new level on Sunday when a Cheeto shaped like Charizard was sold at auction for $87,840.

According to The Associated Press, the Flamin' Hot Cheeto nicknamed “Cheetozard” was sold by the Goldin auction house to an unknown buyer after 60 bids.

The Goldin official website described the Pokémon Cheeto as a “3-inch Flamin' Hot Cheeto in the shape of the Pokémon Charizard, affixed to a customized Pokémon card and encapsulated in a clear card storage box.”

The Goldin listing noted that the “Cheetozard” was first discovered sometime between 2018 and 2022 by 1st & Goal Collectibles and then became popular on social media in 2024.

Pokémon fans were first given the opportunity to bid on the rare “Cheetozard” in mid-February, according to CNN.

The auction started at a manageable $250 but it quickly rose to the higher end of five figures.

While its final sale price seems steep for a crunchy snack, CNN reported on X that the Cheeto resembling Harambe the gorilla was sold on eBay for almost $100,000 back in 2017.

Now, you might be asking yourself why someone would spend almost $88,000 on a Cheeto that just so happens to resemble a fictional Pokémon character.

To understand, we have to start at the beginning of the Pokémon story.

The need to ‘catch ‘em all’

When Pokémon first launched in Japan in 1996, ripping open packs, collecting cards and battling friends quickly became popular.

What made the hobby especially addictive was the knowledge that your next pack could include the rare card you’ve been seeking.

A video posted on Instagram in January 2022 shows what it can look like when you find a desirable card.

Even the new Pokémon Trading Card Game — released last year — allows you to keep opening packs to find those rare cards from your phone.

And finding a rare card can do more than complete your collection — it can also give you a way to make a lot of money.

According to IGN, some Pokémon cards can be sold for a substantial amount of money depending on their rarity, character, condition and more.

Will the “Cheetozard” end up being worth more than $88,000 later down the line? Only time will tell.

The Pokémon Charizard

According to the official Pokémon website, the fire-type Pokémon, Charizard, is one of the franchise’s original characters and the final evolution of Charmander.

He is a large, orange dragon-like character with wings that are teal underneath and a fire-tipped tail. Be warned, if the flame at the end of his tail begins to burn blue, he’s really angry, per the Pokémon website.

In 2020, Charizard was voted in as one of the top 10 most popular Pokémon characters, according to a video posted by the franchise.