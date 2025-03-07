Paapa Essiedu poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film "The Outburn" on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in London.

HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series is finalizing casting for Professor Severus Snape and is currently in negotiations with a potential Professor Minerva McGonagall.

On Friday, Discussing Film announced on X that the head of Slytherin House and professor of potions, Severus Snape — previously played by the late Alan Rickman — will likely be played by Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu.

Additionally, Deadline reported that Oscar and Emmy nominee Janet McTeer is currently in talks to play McGonagall, the transfiguration professor and head of Gryffindor House.

John Lithgow was officially cast as Professor Albus Dumbledore for the new series at the end of last month, as the Deseret News previously reported.

There are still many details about the series that are yet to be announced. Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Paapa Essiedu?

Essiedu is a London native. He’s known for his roles in “The Outrun” (2024) and the series “I May Destroy You” (2021), according to IMDb.

In the 2023 holiday movie “Genie,” he played a dad hoping to win back his family before Christmas with the help of a genie, per IMDb.

In 2021, Essiedu was nominated for a primetime Emmy by the Television Academy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie after his performance as Kwame in “I May Destroy You.”

Who is Janet McTeer?

According to Deadline, McTeer is only a couple years younger than Maggie Smith was when she got the role of Professor McGonagall.

Janet McTeer poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 2, 2023. | Vianney Le Caer, Invision via the Associated Press

McTeer was born in Newcastle, England, and first became interested in acting at the age of 16, per IMDb. She is known for her role as Camilla Traynor in the 2016 drama “Me Before You.”

You also might recognize her from the Disney live-action movie “Maleficent” (2014), or for her portrayal of Edith Prior, an ancestor to Tris Prior (Shailene Woodley), in the films “Insurgent” (2015) and “Allegiant” (2016), according to Britannica.

McTeer is a two-time Oscar nominee, first in 2000 and again in 2012, as well as an Emmy nominee in 2009, per IMDb.

What else we know about the show

According to Deadline, HBO is only confirming details about the show’s casting as deals are finalized.

So here’s what we know so far.

The majority of the cast for the upcoming series has not been announced publicly, as the Deseret News reported in February.

However, ScreenRant stated that the network has chosen to cast all new actors for the series and doesn’t want “to repeat people that were in the movies.”

So don’t expect Tom Felton — who played Draco Malfoy in the films — to come back to play Lucius Malfoy.

ScreenRant suggests that HBO’s approach is for the best, since having actors that were in the original films play new characters in the TV series could be distracting to fans watching it.

Deadline has announced information regarding some people who will be working behind the scenes.

The 2024 Oscar winner for best costume design, Holly Waddington, has joined the team, and Francesca Gardiner will be showrunner and executive producer.

Filming is expected to begin this summer and HBO’s “Harry Potter” is anticipated to be released in 2026 or 2027.