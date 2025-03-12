Dennis O'Mally, the self-proclaimed "King of the Leprechaun," cheers on marchers as they make their way up 5th Avenue during the 251st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March 17, 2012, in New York.

On March 17, we’ll don our green shirts and shamrock socks to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The holiday has been celebrated in some form for centuries. It started as a casual recognition of St. Patrick’s death around the fifth century then became an official feast day in the Catholic Church in the 17th century, according to Time.

While St. Patrick’s Day festivities have strayed from their saintly origins, and are now marked by green-dyed food, parades and leprechauns, the holiday remains tied to St. Patrick and the first feast in his honor in 1631.

Who is St. Patrick?

St. Patrick’s Day was originally a religious holiday. It served as a break for those observing Lent, allowing them to pause their period of abstinence, Country Living reported.

But over time, it shifted to a secular celebration of Irish heritage, the article said.

People march past St. Patrick's Cathedral in the St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in New York City. The day honoring the patron saint of Ireland is a global celebration of Irish heritage. And nowhere is that more so than in the United States, where parades take place in cities around the country and all kinds of foods and drinks are given an emerald hue. | Ted Shaffrey, Associated Press

The real St. Patrick was born in the fourth century. At 16, he was enslaved and brought to Ireland. He spent six years there in captivity before escaping, according to Country Living.

During his time in captivity, he grew fascinated with Christianity. After he was released, he became a Christian missionary and later the country of Ireland’s patron saint, per National Geographic Kids.

St. Patrick is celebrated for spreading Christianity to the Irish people, and founding many churches and schools.

Despite his name, St. Patrick was never formally canonized by the Catholic Church. It is believed he is called “Saint” Patrick for his significant contributions to the church in Ireland, Country Living reported.

Where do St. Patrick’s Day symbols come from?

Four-leaf clovers

The tradition of the four-leaf clover comes from one of St. Patrick’s teachings about the holy trinity, though he used a three-leaf clover. The rare chance of finding a four-leaf clover — and its association with good luck — has likely led to its association with the holiday, according to National Geographic Kids.

Wearing green

When you think about St. Patrick’s Day, you likely think of the color green. However, the original color associated with St. Patrick was blue, since it was the color of the Irish flag, said Country Living. The transition from blue to green came from the Irish Rebellion of 1798. The rebels wore green to separate themselves from the British.

Leprechauns

Leprechauns come from Celtic belief in fairies, who have magic powers to use toward good or evil, according to History. They are known for being tricksters who play tricks on those who try to steal their treasures. Folklore says that green makes you invisible to leprechauns, who are known for pinching anyone they can see, per National Geographic Kids.

Rainbows

Rainbows were part of St. Patrick’s teachings. He taught that the rainbow symbolized God’s promise to never again destroy the Earth with a flood, according to Almanac. Rainbows were a symbol of a divine goodness.