This image released by Disney shows Rachel Zegler in a scene from "Snow White."

After years of what felt like a cinema drought, Hollywood is back and appears to be producing and releasing movies faster than we can keep up with.

With movies like “The Unbreakable Boy” and “Paddington in Peru” already released this year, there are plenty more in the line-up coming to theaters and streaming.

Wondering what family-friendly films are on the horizon?

Here’s a roundup of upcoming releases the whole family can enjoy together

Disney’s ‘Snow White’

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Rated: PG

Disney is releasing a live-action version of the beloved classic “Snow White” the tale of a princess with skin fairer than all. Though she is banished to the woods by her jealous stepmother, played by Gal Gadot.

In the forest, Snow White, played by Rachel Zegler, is rescued by seven dwarfs who take her in until she is discovered by a handsome prince.

‘A Minecraft Movie’

Release Date: April 4, 2025

Rated: PG

If your kids love Minecraft, they’re likely already anticipating “A Minecraft Movie.” Based on the popular video game, the film follows four misfits who find themselves in a strange, cube-filled world full of imaginative ideas.

Together they embark on a quest that will require creativity and teamwork.

‘The King of Kings’

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Rated: PG

In this film, Charles Dickens struggles to connect with his young son, Walter. In an effort to strengthen their bond, Dickens shares the story of Jesus Christ.

Through his vivid storytelling, Walter becomes captivated and the story of Jesus strengthens their father-son connection.

‘Sneaks’

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Rated: PG

With designer sneakers having gained popularity over the years, it’s no surprise someone would create an animated kids' movie about them. Or is it?

“Sneaks” offers an unexpected adventure following a designer sneaker lost in New York City on a mission to save his sister.

‘The Legend of Ochi’

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Rated: PG

In a small town on the island of Carpathia, villagers fear the ochi creatures.

A young girl named Yuri, played by Helena Zengel, discovers an abandoned ochi baby and takes it upon herself to embark on a journey with hopes of returning the baby to its family.

‘Lilo & Stitch’

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Rated: PG

Disney is releasing a live-action version of “Lilo and Stitch” starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo, a young girl living in Hawaii with her sister, who is played by Sydney Agudong. Lilo sees a shooting star and wishes for a best friend.

Her wish is soon granted when she meets Stitch — who appears to be part dog, part alien. Together, the pair form a tight bond as everything and everyone around them seems to tear them apart. In the end, family always wins.

‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Release Date: May 30, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated.

Kung fu legend Li Fong, played by Ben Wang, moves to New York City and finds comfort in a new friend and her father as he adjusts to his new life in the big city. Before long, he gains attention of a karate champion and finds himself entering a competition.

With the guidance and wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han, played by Jackie Chan, Fong shows everyone what he is made of.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’

Release Date: June 13, 2025

Rated: PG

The live-action film “How to Train Your Dragon” brings vikings and dragons together in the face of a threat that endangers them both.

It’s up to Hiccup, played by Mason Thames, and Toothless to unite and fight for their future.

‘Elio’

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated.

Elio doesn’t have many friends, but he does have a passion for space and a big imagination. He finds his wish to be abducted by aliens coming true and is faced with an intergalactic adventure.

It’s up to him and his new alien friends to navigate the chaos and also learn about the true meaning of friendship.

‘Smurfs’

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated.

Papa Smurf, voiced by John Goodman, is captured by evil wizards and taken to the real world. Proof that bad things can happen to Smurfs after all.

Smurfette, voiced by Rihanna, leads all of the Smurfs on a mission of bravery in attempts to save Papa.

‘The Bad Guys 2′

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated.

Though the bad guys have promised to be good, they are still faced with struggling efforts to earn the trust of their community.

Despite their good intentions, they’re recruited for one final “bad” job — a job they just can’t say no to.

‘Freakier Friday’

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated.

Years ago, Tess and Anna, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, switched bodies. After reversing the curse, they thought they were free — until the identity crisis hits them again. Only this time, there are more kids involved.

Will they be able to learn the lessons needed to undo the bad luck once more?

‘Wicked: For Good’

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated.

Follow the second part of the film adaptation, “Wicked” where Elphaba embraces her identity as the “Wicked Witch of the West,” while Glinda defines her role of “Glinda the Good,” according to IMDb.

‘Zootopia 2′

Release Date: November 26, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated.

Judy Hopps and her friends unite to tackle a new case that will test their skills and possibly push their career to the limits per IMDb.

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Rated: Not yet rated.

SpongeBob and his friends dive deep into the ocean to track down the Flying Dutchman’s ghost, where they’re met with adventure and mystery per IMDb.