This image released by Disney shows Andrew Burnap, left, and Rachel Zegler in a scene from "Snow White."

Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, premieres March 21.

“Snow White” was first published by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm in 1812 as the 53rd story in their collection of fairy tales, according to The Disney Classics.

The story of the fairest one of all and her seven dwarfs has inspired countless adaptations. Each retelling adds its own touch to this timeless fairy tale.

Walt Disney’s animated adaptation wasn’t released until 1937, which brought wide popularity to the story.

This image released by Disney shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Snow White." | Disney via Associated Press

Who is Snow White?

The tale tells a story of a fair-skinned princess named Snow White. After the princess’s mother died, her father remarried. The wicked stepmother, obsessed with being the fairest of all, often consulted her magic mirror.

When the mirror declared Snow White as the fairest, the queen ordered Snow White to be exiled. The princess found refuge with seven dwarfs in a cottage deep in the woods until a handsome prince found her.

Some speculate that “Snow White” is based on a real person, according to Ancient Origins. German historian Eckhard Sandar claims the tale was inspired by the life of Margarete von Waldeck, a German countess born to Philip IV in 1533 who was known for her beauty.

This image released by Disney shows Rachel Zegler in a scene from "Snow White." | Disney via Associated Press

At 16, Margarete’s stepmother sent her to Brussels, where she fell in love with a prince.

Margarete’s father owned copper mines which were run by children. The poor quality of life and harsh working conditions stunted their growth and resulted in people referring to them as “poor dwarfs,” according to the article.

Margarete suspiciously died at 21, with rumors of poisoning. While it is unconfirmed as the inspiration for “Snow White,” Sandar believes the similarities are close enough to suggest it.

‘Snow White’ Adaptations

‘Snow White’ (1916)

Streaming: Tubi

Directed by: J. Searle Dawley

This adaptation of “Snow White” features the classic storyline of the fair-skinned princess who is cast out by her wicked stepmother.

She is then cared for by dwarfs until she meets her handsome prince.

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1937)

Streaming: Disney+

Directed by: William Cottrell, David Hand and Wilfred Jackson

This is the classic, Disney animated adaptation of “Snow White” that many grew up watching.

‘Snow White and the Three Stooges’ (1961)

Streaming: Prime Video

Directed by: Walter Lang and Frank Tashlin

This adaptation of “Snow White” is based on the original fairy tale.

But instead of being saved by the seven dwarfs, Snow White is saved by the Three Stooges.

‘Snow White’ (1987)

Streaming: MGM+

Directed by: Michael Berz

This adaptation features the classic story of “Snow White.” The princess is forced to flee her home in an attempt to save her life after her evil stepmother tried to have her killed. Snow White finds refuge with seven dwarfs — that is, until her wicked stepmother finds out she is still alive.

‘Snow White: The Fairest of Them All’ (2001)

Streaming: Rent/buy on Amazon

Directed by: Caroline Thompson

This adaptation is slightly different than the original tale, with Snow White being born to a peasant family.

In this version, greed, the “Green-Eyed One” and three wishes will give the “Snow White” you know a slight twist.

‘Sydney White’ (2007)

Streaming: Prime Video

Directed by: Joe Nussbaum

In this modern take of the classic fairy tale, Sydney White (Amanda Bynes) is kicked out of the popular sorority.

She finds herself surrounded by seven dorky, but lifelong outcast friends who make college feel a little more like home.

‘Once Upon a Time’ (2011-2018)

Streaming: Rent/buy on Amazon

Instead of a movie, “Once Upon a Time” is a series that blends modern life with classic fairy tales. The show is set in a small town in Maine, called Storybrooke.

In the show, Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) is one of the cursed fairy tale characters who is trapped in Storybrooke with no memory or identity.

‘Blancanieves’ (2012)

Streaming: Prime Video

Directed by: Pablo Berger

While following the baseline of the classic tale, this film gives “Snow White” a unique twist.

A group of bullfighting dwarfs find a beautiful young woman who has lost her memory. After rescuing her, they discover she has a natural talent for bullfighting. They name her Blancanieves.

Little do they know, she is the daughter of Antonio Villalta — the once great matador.

‘Mirror Mirror’ (2012)

Streaming: Peacock

Directed by: Tarsem Singh

In this adaptation of “Snow White,” the princess takes matters into her own hands after the Queen (Julia Roberts) banishes her to the forest.

With help of the seven dwarfs, Snow White (Lily Collins) prepares to reclaim her kingdom and save her people from the wicked Queen.

‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ (2012)

Streaming: Prime Video

Directed By: Rupert Sanders

With another twist to the classic tale, this film introduces a huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) tasked by the Queen (Charlize Theron) to kill Snow White (Kristen Stewart).

Instead, he chooses to rebel against her orders and protect and train the princess so she can reclaim the throne. The film portrays bravery and the battle of good against evil.







