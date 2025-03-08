A still from the movie “Dog Man‚” an animated film adaptation based on Dav Pilkey's graphic novel series.

Amid the rise of live-action remakes, music biopics and sequels in Hollywood, a surge of book-to-movie adaptations is expected this year.

“Dog Man‚” an animated film based on Dav Pilkey’s graphic novel series, warmed up the 2025 box office in January.

Its release was swiftly followed by book-to-film adaptations of Stephen King’s “The Monkey,” Helen Fielding’s “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy” and Scott Michael Lerette‘s “The Unbreakable Boy."

The trend will continue throughout 2025, as dozens more book-to-film adaptations are coming, including “Animal Farm” and “Frankenstein.”

Even more adaptations are expected over the next few years, when projects tied to “The Little House on the Prairie,” “Holes,” “Wuthering Heights“ and “Pride and Prejudice” will likely be released.

Here are some of the books being adapted into movies and television series in 2025.

‘Mickey 17′

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho brought Edward Ashton’s science fiction novel “Mickey 7” to the screen in this movie starring Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette and Steven Yeun.

The film, which premiered this weekend, is expected to rake in around $45 million globally, per Deadline.

“Mickey 17″ follows a human clone (Pattinson) tasked with colonizing the ice planet Niflheim. When the inherent dangers of the mission kill or injure him, he is easily replaced with another clone.

Release date: March 7 in theaters

Rating: R

‘Wheel of Time’ Season 3

The third season of “The Wheel of Time” premieres on Prime Video on March.

The fantasy series is based on a book series of the same name by Robert Jordan. Brandon Sanderson was the co-author on the final three books.

Season 3 of the show is based on the book, “The Shadow Rising” in “The Wheel of Time” series.

Release date: March 13 on Prime Video

Rating: TV-MA

‘The Residence’

Netflix whodunnit “The Residence” comes from former “Scandal” executive producer and writer Paul William Davies.

Davies loosely based the murder mystery on former White House correspondent Kate Andersen Brower’s book “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

“‘The Residence' is honestly a lot of things. It’s funny, it’s suspenseful, it’s clever, it’s totally farcical in places, it’s genuinely romantic in others,” Davies told Netflix.

Release date: March 20 on Netflix

Rating: TV-MA

‘The Electric State’

The Russo Brothers adapted Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel “The Electric State” into a Netflix film starring Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan and Anthony Mackie.

“The Electric State” is about a young woman’s (Brown) cross-country search for her younger brother in a retro-futuristic America.

“The story felt like a fairy tale to us,” co-director Anthony Russo told Netflix. “We really wanted to play into those very elemental aspects of a fairy tale.”

Release date: March 14 on Netflix

Rating: PG-13

‘The Amateur’

In “The Amateur,” Oscar winner Rami Malek plays Charlie Heller, a CIA decoder who seeks vengeance when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack.

The movie is based on Robert Littell’s 1981 novel of the same name.

Release date: April 11 in theaters

Rating: PG-13

‘Ransom Canyon’

“Wednesday” writer April Blair adapted Jodi Thomas' romance book series, “Ransom Canyon,” into a show for Netflix.

The series stars Josh Duhamel (“Transformers,” “Safe Haven”) and Minka Kelly (“Friday Night Lights”).

“At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town. It’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home … Ransom has it all,” Blair told Netflix. “I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there.”

Release date: April 17 on Netflix

Rating: TV-MA

‘Forever’

Judy Blume’s 1975 young adult novel “Forever” is being adapted into a Netflix television series set in Los Angeles in 2018.

“I’ve always credited Judy Blume as part of the seasoning of my voice as a writer. She was one of the first writers I read that dared to be honest about the human condition in young people and you can see traces of her writing style within my own,” said Mara Brock Akil, the show’s executive producer and showrunner, per Netflix.

“I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, ‘Forever.’”

Release date: May 8 on Netflix

Rating: TV-MA

‘Murderbot’

Emmy award winner Alexander Skarsgård will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “Murderbot.”

The series is based on Martha Wells' bestselling book series, “The Murderbot Diaries.” Brothers Chris and Paul Weitz (“About a Boy,” “Down to Earth”) adapted the books for television, and will co-direct the series.

Apple TV+ describes “Murderbot” as “a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. ... Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.”

Release date: May 16 on Apple TV+

Rating: Not yet rated

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer will all return for the third and final season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” on Prime Video, which will be released this summer, per TV Insider.

Season 3 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is based on Jenny Han’s “We’ll Always Have Summer” in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” book series.

Release date: Summer 2025 on Prime Video

Rating: Previous seasons were rated TV-14

‘The Twits’

Netflix is adapting Roald Dahl’s children’s novel “The Twits” into an animated movie.

“The Twits” was adapted for the screen by Oscar nominee Phil Johnston (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”). It will be animated by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Bad Guys,” “The Boss Baby”).

“I love the Twits and their terrible tricks. I love that they lack self-awareness and personal hygiene and any inkling of human decency. And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like the Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can’t be allowed to win in our world,” Johnston told Netflix.

Release date: June 13 on Netflix

Rating: TV-PG

‘Animal Farm’

English actor Andy Serkis is directing a new animated adaptation of George Orwell’s 1945 novel, “Animal Farm,” reported Collider. The script for the adaptation is written by Nicholas Stoller (“You’re Cordially Invited,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”)

“It’s a bit updated because, obviously, the book was written in the ‘40s, so if you were to update that exactly to what it was, it would feel a bit dated. So, I updated it a bit and made it more darkly comic than the book is," Stoller told Collider about writing the script for “Animal Farm.”

He continued, “The book is comic, but it’s serious. I’m excited for people to see it. I think it’s going to be awesome. It’s been a passion project of his for a long time."

Release date: July 11

Rating: Not yet rated

‘The Bad Guys 2′

A sequel to “The Bad Guys” is coming to theaters this summer.

The movie series is loosely based on Aaron Blabey’s children’s book series of the same name.

In the sequel, “The Bad Guys” struggle to adopt their new identity as the good guys. Their new attitude toward crime is cast aside when they are entangled in a heist headed by a burgeoning group of delinquents, the bad girls.

“The Bad Guys 2″ stars Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Maria Bakalova and Craig Robinson.

Release date: Aug. 1

Rating: PG

‘The Woman in Cabin 10′

Ruth Ware’s bestselling thriller novel, “The Woman in Cabin 10,” is being adapted into a Netflix film starring Keira Knightley.

“While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for,” Netflix writes of the upcoming thriller. “Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”

Release date: Fall 2025 on Netflix

Rating: Not yet rated

‘The Running Man’

Glenn Powell and Josh Brolin star in a reimagining of Stephen King’s novel “The Running Man,” per Deadline.

The film is being directed by Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”).

King’s novel was previously adapted for the screen in the 1987 movie “The Running Man,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Release date: Nov. 7 in theaters

Rating: Not yet rated

‘Wicked: For Good’

The highly-anticipated second half of the “Wicked” saga will come to theaters in November.

Both part one and two of “Wicked” are based on the novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire.

“Wicked: For Good” will pick up right where the first movie left off and put the second half of Maguire’s novel on screen.

Release date: Nov. 21 in theaters

Rating: Not yet rated. The 2024 “Wicked” movie was rated PG.

‘Frankenstein’

Director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” “Pacific Rim”) is reimagining Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein” in a Netflix film starring Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

“The most important figure from English legacy is, incredibly, for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley, and she has remained a figure as important in my life as if she were family,” del Toro said, per Netflix. “And so many times when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me that dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream are impossible, I think of her.”

Release date: November on Netflix

Rating: Not yet rated

‘The Housemaid’

Freida McFadden‘s psychological thriller, “The Housemaid,” is being adapted for the big screen by Lionsgate.

The film, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is coming to theaters on Christmas Day.

“Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina — they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman, per Variety.

Release date: Dec. 25 in theaters

Rating: Not yet rated

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2

The sophomore season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is based on “The Sea of Monsters,” the second novel from Rick Riordan’s bestselling series, “Percy Jackson,” per Disney.

According to Disney, in the second season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

“Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon,” Disney’s article explains.

Release date: Expected 2025 on Disney+

Rating: TV-PG

‘Klara and the Sun’

Taika Waititi is behind this reimagining of “Klara and the Sun,” a 2021 dystopian sci-fi novel by Kazuo Ishiguro.

His film will star Amy Adams and Jenna Ortega, per Deadline.

Release date: Expected 2025 in theaters

Rating: Not yet rated