Chris Pratt attends the gala event for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Chessy Marne La Vallee, east of Paris.

Chris Pratt is a fan of “The Chosen.”

During an Instagram livestream Wednesday morning, Pratt chatted about upcoming seasons of “The Chosen” with Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus on the series.

“‘The Chosen’ is incredible. It’s so good. I think it’s amazing. And the production value is incredible,” Pratt said. “It’s now sort of pop culture canon, right?”

Pratt added that he is impressed with the quality of “The Chosen,” especially when compared to Christian media from two decades ago.

“The Chosen” proves Christian media can share a powerful message and also have “very good production value and high quality and great acting and great performances. ... We really, really love it,” the actor, who is best known for his past performances in “Parks and Recreation” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” said.

Pratt is the newest celebrity partner for the Catholic app Hallow, which offers guided meditation, prayers and lessons on Bible passages.

Roumie has worked with Hallow regularly in recent years and has his own content featured on the app.

Jonathan Roumie bears a cross of ashes on his forehead as he appears on "Fox & Friends" to promote the Hallow app on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in New York. | Charles Sykes

Related How to pray with Chris Pratt

Roumie thanked Pratt for his praise of the series and talked about the upcoming fifth season of “The Chosen,” as well as preparing to film the sixth.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see Season 5,” Roumie said. “It’s next level.”

He continued, “The drama of our fifth season, and the kinds of things that happen in this season — we’ve never had before, nor have many of these kinds of scenes even been filmed before. So we’re really excited to take people on that ride."

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will cover Holy Week.

In the sixth season, viewers will see the crucifixion of Christ depicted on screen.

Roumie said he is “preparing to get crucified” ahead of filming Season 6 of the series.

“I am looking forward to — not the process — but just the opportunity to try to experience a little bit of our Lord’s Passion in a very controlled way and to kind of bring that to the world in a way that maybe reinvigorates their relationship with the crucifixion, with Jesus, and maybe ignites their relationship with Jesus," he said.

The actor said he is feeling a “little bit of pressure” about filming the crucifixion scene, but plans to put his “complete trust and faith” in God throughout the process.

“If (‘The Chosen’) compels somebody to want to engage in the story, and engage in the person of Christ some way, then to me, this is probably the most important work I’ll ever do as an actor, the most lasting thing, the most impactful role that I will ever play.”

Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) stares intently in a still from Season 4 of "The Chosen." | The Chosen

Chris Pratt partners with Hallow

Pratt is the Hallow app’s newest celebrity partner.

Hallow has previously formed partnerships with several A-listers, including Mark Wahlberg, Gwen Stefani and Kevin James, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Pratt partnered with Hallow for the app’s 40-day prayer challenge during Lent. With Wahlberg, Pratt will guide sessions on fasting, per a Hallow press release.

“There are a lot of lives in need of saving,” Pratt said during the Instagram livestream Wednesday.

“I want God to use me and however he sees fit, to bring people to him, so that their lives can be beautiful, so that they (can) connect to their eternal spirit in heaven and get to have heaven right here on Earth, and spend the rest of their days being a light,” he said.

“I hope people turn right towards God and just feel that love and that hope and that joy that comes with God,” he continued. “I think God deserves everybody, no matter where you are, who you are ... you’re deserving of God’s love. And I want to be part of that.”

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 come out?

The fifth season of “The Chosen” will be theatrically released in March and April.

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be theatrically released before they launch on streaming platforms.

Below are the official theatrical release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States and Canada.

Part 1, episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, episodes 6-8: April 11

No official dates for the streaming release of “The Chosen” Season 5 have been announced yet.

Tickets for “The Chosen” Season 5 are on sale now.

To purchase tickets for the theatrical release of “The Chosen” Season 5, go to thechosenlastsupper.com or check your local listings.