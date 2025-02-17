An image from "The Chosen" Season 5. Dallas Jenkins announced the official theatrical release dates for the fifth season of "The Chosen" during a livestream Sunday night.

“The Chosen: Last Supper” is going to be the “biggest” season of the series yet, says writer-director Dallas Jenkins.

During a livestream Sunday night, Jenkins announced the official theatrical release dates for the fifth season of “The Chosen,” and noted it “demands to be seen on the big screen.”

Like previous seasons of “The Chosen,” all episodes of the fifth season will be theatrically released before they launch on streaming platforms.

Below are the official theatrical release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 in the United States and Canada.

Part 1, Episodes 1-2: March 28

Part 2, Episodes 3-5: April 4

Part 3, Episodes 6-8: April 11

Only Part 1 will be released in international theaters, coming to the majority of international theaters on April 10, Jenkins said. In Nigeria and Ghana, Part 1 will come to theaters on April 4.

For those who miss any part the series' theatrical release, the fifth season will be available in full in theaters on Palm Sunday (April 13) and Easter weekend (April 19-20).

“I’m so passionate about this season, more so than any that we’ve done,” Jenkins said during the livestream. “This is the biggest (season) and has the most production value that we’ve ever done.”

He continued, “So because the production value of Season 5 is so huge, this is on our biggest stage yet. Most of it in Jerusalem. We’ve got the triumphal entry, we’ve got the turning of the tables, we’ve got the Last Supper. We’ve got the Judas betrayal. We’ve got Jesus’ face-offs against the religious leaders in the temple. It’s our biggest season yet by far.”

When does ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 come out on streaming?

Official streaming release dates for “The Chosen” Season 5 have not been announced. Like previous seasons, the fifth season of “The Chosen” will not be available to stream until after the finale has been theatrically released.

“We’re going to provide you those dates in the near future. We haven’t worked all of those out just yet, but don’t worry, it’s not going to be long,” Jenkins said during the Sunday night livestream. “Stay tuned. We’re going to have more information on that soon, but it will come after the theatrical and in the States.”

Jenkins said that he is “pretty confident” the fifth season will release on streaming in June, but noted the official dates have not been determined.

Where to get tickets for ‘The Chosen’ Season 5

Tickets for “The Chosen” Season 5 are on sale now.

To purchase tickets for the theatrical release of “The Chosen” Season 5, go to thechosenlastsupper.com or check your local listings.

Watch: ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 teaser trailer