Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of "The Electric State" on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Pratt wants you to join him in prayer.

In a new ad for the Catholic app Hallow, the A-list actor asks viewers to stop what they’re doing and give thanks to the Lord.

“Jesus, we invite you into this moment right now,” he says. “Fill our hearts with your holy spirit, with your forgiving, loving grace, God. We invite you to teach us to live the way you want us to live.”

When the prayer ends, Pratt encourages people to check out Hallow’s religious resources.

“Join me in more prayer on Hallow. God bless you,” he says.

In a second, shorter video, Pratt highlights Hallow’s prayer challenge for Lent.

The program aims to help Christians prepare for Easter and will include advice on fasting from Pratt and actor Mark Wahlberg, as well as reflections from Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in “The Chosen,” according to a press release.

In the shorter video, Pratt explains that using Hallow has helped him deepen his faith.

The app offers guided prayers, lessons on the Bible and sleep meditations, among other faith-based programs.

“It’s been a game changer for me personally, diving deeper into the Bible and praying daily,” he says.

Hallow app

The Hallow app’s latest celebrity partnerships aren’t surprising if you’ve followed its rise in recent years.

Since launching in December 2018, it’s worked with several high-profile stars, including for a 2024 Super Bowl commercial starring Wahlberg and Roumie.

In November, Hallow launched a “Pray 25″ series that helped users count down to Christmas.

Singer Gwen Stefani was one of the faces of the program, along with actor Kevin James, singer Lauren Daigle and others, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In addition to recording songs, prayers or readings that are made available to Hallow users, celebrities like Stefani and Wahlberg have promoted the app by discussing their faith in social media posts.

Wahlberg regularly shares images of himself visiting religious sites with the caption “Stay prayed up. #hallowpartner.”

Mark Wahlberg, a cast member in "The Union," poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello

In a blog post on Hallow’s website, the app’s CEO and co-founder, Alex Jones, explains that the company rejoices when celebrities are willing to share their faith and doesn’t expect them to be perfect representatives of Catholicism.

“We take great care to make sure all of the content on the app is in-line with Church teaching, but we do not stand behind each individual actor or musician’s past public comments, actions, or personal beliefs,” Jones wrote.

Hallow’s prayer challenge for Lent

The new videos from Pratt, Wahlberg and others promote the Hallow app’s 2025 prayer challenge for Lent.

Lent is the holy season that spans 40 days — from Ash Wednesday (celebrated on March 5 this year) to just before Easter (April 20).

Around one-quarter of U.S. adults (26%) observe Lent, including 59% of Catholics, according to a new study from Lifeway Research.

Even among those who take Lent seriously, Lenten practices come in many different shapes and forms.

Some give up a vice for the 40 days, like soda or chocolate, or fast regularly during the season, while others take on a new religious practice, like daily meditation.

“Half of those who participate in Lent say they fast from a favorite food or beverage (50%) or attend church services during the season (49%). More than a third say they fast from a bad habit (37%), give to others (36%) or pray more (34%). Around a quarter say they fast from a favorite activity (25%) or read Lenten Bible verses or devotions (22%),” Lifeway Research reported.

Hallow’s Lent “Pray40″ challenge is focused on daily prayer, but it includes guidance on silent meditation and fasting.

“Actor Chris Pratt will join guide Mark Wahlberg in sessions focused on fasting, one of the three pillars of Lent,” Hallow’s press release explained.

Jones announced on X on Tuesday that nearly 13,000 Hallow users have joined the prayer challenge so far.

“The most people we’ve ever had in a challenge before it launched. ... And last year we did a Super Bowl commercial,” he wrote.

Although Pratt’s partnership with Hallow is new, it’s not new for Pratt to talk about being a Christian.

He often calls for prayer and talks about giving thanks to God in social media posts.

But it hasn’t always been clear if Pratt regularly attends church or if he considers himself Catholic.

In interviews with magazines like Men’s Health, he’s sometimes been surprisingly dismissive of organized religion, as the Deseret News reported in 2022.

Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, have been linked to Zoe Church, a nondenominational Christian organization in Los Angeles.

However, at least one of his children was baptized in a Catholic Church.