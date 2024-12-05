This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked."

During the first year of production for the film adaptation of “Wicked,” director Jon M. Chu decided that the story required a part one and two.

“As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of ‘Wicked’ into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” Chu wrote on social media.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie, but TWO!!!!”

“Wicked: Part 1″ landed in theaters on Nov. 22, and eager fans are already buzzing with questions about the film’s counterpart: When will “Wicked: Part 2″ come out? Has “Wicked: Part 2″ been filmed yet? And more. We have answers for all your “Wicked”-fueled questions.

Here is everything we know about “Wicked: Part 2.”

Has ‘Wicked: Part 2’ been filmed yet?

Parts one and two of “Wicked” were filmed simultaneously.

“We shot both movies over 160 days and got stopped 10 days before finishing (because of the strike) our ‘Defying Gravity’ and flying days,” Chu told The Hollywood Reporter.

Those final 10 days of production were completed at the start of this year, so both “Wicked: Part 1″ and “Wicked: Part 2″ wrapped filming and production at the same time.

Because “Wicked: Part 1” and “Wicked: Part 2″ were filmed concurrently, the cast remains the same across both movies.

When does ‘Wicked: Part 2’ come out?

“Wicked: Part 2″ is currently set to premiere in theaters on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 — just one year after “Wicked: Part 1″ landed in theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What songs are in ‘Wicked: Part 2′?

There are at least two new songs, not featured in the original Broadway production, featured in “Wicked: Part 2,” Stephen Schwartz, the composer for the original Broadway production of “Wicked” confirmed.

“The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created — the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie,” Schwartz, who served as executive producer for the “Wicked” film adaptation, told The Messenger in 2023, per Playbill.

In “Wicked: Part 1,” the film’s track list closely followed the track list of Act 1 of the Broadway production of “Wicked.”

Under the assumption “Wicked: Part 2″ follows suit, the following songs are all featured in act two of “Wicked” on broadway and will likely be in the follow-up film:

“Thank Goodness”

“Wonderful”

“I’m Not That Girl (Reprise)”

“As Long As You’re Mine”

“No Good Deed”

“March of the Witch Hunters”

“For Good”

“Finale”

What will happen in ‘Wicked: Part 2′?

“Wicked: Part 2″ will likely follow Act 2 of the stage production, as “Wicked: Part 1″ was an adaptation of the first act of the stage production.

“If movie one is about choices, then movie two is about the consequences of those choices, and how even more complicated it gets,” Chu told the Deseret News.

The second half of “Wicked” will pick up where the first film concluded: Elphaba has rebelled against Madame Morrible and The Wizard of Oz for their tyranny against the animals. In retaliation, the pair labels Elphaba “The Wicked Witch of the West” and launches a campaign to hunt her down.

Meanwhile, Glinda has been hoisted as the lead spokesperson for Morrible and the Wizard, who assign her the nickname, “Glinda the Good.”

“The first tells how Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and the second tells how her best friend, Glinda, becomes authentically good,” producer Marc Platt explained in the production notes, per NBC.

New characters — some you might recognize from “The Wizard of Oz” — will be introduced in “Wicked: Part 2.” Dorothy Gale, The Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion will all make appearances in “Wicked: Part 2,” according to Vulture.

Chu told ScreenRant that Dorothy will have a bigger role in the second movie because her “presence is important” as she “plays a significant role in what will happen.”

He continued, “In movie one, it was important to let Dorothy be how you want her to be. I didn’t want to step on your images of whatever version of Dorothy you wanted her to be. ... But you’ll have to see movie two to know how far we go with her.”