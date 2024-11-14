Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of "Wicked" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

With the “Wicked” movie premiering soon, fans are eager for any information about the film. Luckily, the “Wicked” movie song track list was recently released — and it gives a few clues about “Wicked: Part 1.”

Releasing on Nov. 22, “Wicked” is based on the stage musical of the same name.

The movie coming out next week is just the first part of the two-part feature. Part two is set to release on Nov. 21, 2025, almost exactly one year after the first installment, per Rolling Stone.

Because the musical is being split into two movies, there have been questions about where the first part would end off and which songs would be in it. The “Wicked” movie track list helps answer some of these questions.

What songs will be ‘Wicked: Part 1′?

Here is the confirmed track list of songs that will be in the movie releasing next week, according to Deadline.

“No One Mourns the Wicked”

“Dear Old Shiz”

“The Wizard And I”

“What Is This Feeling?”

“Something Bad”

“Dancing Through Life”

“Popular”

“I’m Not That Girl”

“One Short Day”

“A Sentimental Man”

“Defying Gravity”

When will ‘Wicked: Part 1′ end?

The released track list follows act one of the musical track-for-track, excluding the overture that is a part of the musical’s soundtrack, according to NBC.

Because all of the same songs from act one of the musical are set to be in the movie, ending with “Defying Gravity,” it is safe to assume that the first movie will essentially be the first act of the musical.

This means the movie will end at the same spot when the intermission takes place in the musical.

What songs will be in ‘Wicked: Part 2′?

If “Wicked: Part 2″ continues to follow the musical track-for-track like “Wicked: Part 1,” these are the songs that will most likely be featured in next year’s movie, per Spotify:

“Thank Goodness”

“Wonderful”

“I’m Not That Girl”

“As Long As You’re Mine”

“No Good Deed”

“March of the Witch Hunters”

“For Good”

Are there any new songs in the ‘Wicked’ movie?

While “Wicked: Part 1″ will only include songs from the musical, “Wicked: Part 2″ will feature two new songs, according to Playbill. They were written by composer Stephen Schwartz.

When will the ‘Wicked’ soundtrack be available?

According to NBC, the “Wicked” movie soundtrack is set to stream on major platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music starting on Nov. 22, the same day the movie releases in theaters.

The soundtrack will also be available on vinyl and CD starting the same day.

There are two places where the soundtrack vinyl and CD are available for purchase — Target and Republic Record’s website, per NBC.