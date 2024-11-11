Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of "Wicked" on Nov. 9, 2024, at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

After a misprint on packaging for toys for the new “Wicked” movie led users to a pornographic website, Mattel released a statement apologizing and said the toys are being pulled from shelves.

The special-edition dolls from Mattel representing characters from the movie “Wicked” were on shelves ahead of the movie’s Thanksgiving release.

Fans on social media platforms pointed out the misprint on the boxes for the dolls, according to the BBC.

The website address on the boxes was meant to lead consumers to the official website of the movie, instead it leads to a pornographic website, per CNN. The website the company was trying to lead users to was WickedMovie.com.

The dolls, which have been sold primarily in the U.S., are recommended for use by those aged 4 years and older, per BBC.

On Sunday, the toy manufacturer sent out a statement acknowledging the misprint and apologizing for it, according to CNN.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children,” Mattel said in the statement, according to CNN.

The company also advised those who have already purchased the toys to “discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information,” according to BBC.

The entire collection of “Wicked” dolls, is no longer available for sale at Target, and the misprinted products are also being pulled from shelves at other retailers such as Walmart, Kohl’s, Amazon.com and Macy’s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie “Wicked” is set to release on Nov. 22.