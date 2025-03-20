Members of The Druid Order attend the Spring Equinox Ceremony at Tower Hill in London, Thursday, March 20, 2025. According to NASA, the first day of spring officially begins at 5:01 a.m. EST on March 20.

The winter blues are officially behind us as today marks the first day of spring, regardless of the lingering snow covering the ground.

The shift in season is declared by the vernal equinox. While the vernal equinox signals the beginning of longer days and warmer weather for us in the Northern Hemisphere, those in the Southern Hemisphere are welcoming fall with the autumnal equinox.

According to NASA, the first day of spring officially begins at 5:01 a.m. EST on March 20.

What is the spring equinox? Here is everything you need to know

The vernal equinox is an astronomical event when the sun aligns directly above the equator. This results in night and day being equal — about 12 hours each according to British Vogue.

Astronomical seasons are used to split up different phases of the year and are determined by the Earth’s placement around the sun per The Associated Press. The seasons depend on how the Earth moves around the sun.

The word “equinox” comes from the Latin word “aequus,” meaning “equal” and “nox,” meaning “night.” While “vernal” comes from the Latin word “ver” meaning “spring,” per Merriam-Webster.

The equinoxes also signify the only time when the north and south poles both experience sunshine simultaneously said The Associated Press.

In spring, colder winter days become warmer and longer as the Northern Hemisphere tilts closer to the sun. The summer solstice occurs when the region reaches its greatest tilt, per USA Today.

How are people around the world celebrating?

Mexico

In Mexico, crowds gather at the base of the Teotihuacán Pyramid and Chichén Itzá to celebrate the sun and the fresh start of a new season according to Mexican News Daily.

The pilgrims who visit the Teotihuacán Pyramid to celebrate, will dress in white with red scarves and feathers. They will dance, sing and burn incense to welcome in the new season, according to Country and Townhouse.

Crowds visiting Chichén Itzá will be limited to 15,000 people in attempts to preserve the city which has been around since A.D. 800. Those who attend the event will witness shadows cast by the sun on the pyramid which gives the illusion of a serpent moving down the pyramid — a symbol of the arrival of springtime according to Mexican News Daily.

Japan

In Japan they refer to the vernal equinox as Shunbun No Hi according to CBS News. Shunbun No Hi celebrates gratitude of nature and life. The holiday also welcomes the beginning of cherry blossom season.

The celebration takes place near a seven day holiday called Haru no Higan. During this time, people pay respects to their past ancestors by visiting their graves and spend time with family, per the article.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, druids and pagans will come together at Stonehenge to watch the sun rise above the stones.

Normally, visitors have to pay a fee to visit the ancient stones, though on each of the equinoxes and the solstices, access is free for the general public per Country and Townhouse.

India

In India they welcome spring with Holi, which derives from “Holika,” according to the Holi Festival. Holi is a festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil and shows respect for Lord Vishnu.

He saved Prahlad — a devotee of Lord Naarayana — from his demon king father Hiranyakashyap who wanted him killed. They celebrate a new season which symbolizes hope and new beginnings with singing, dancing and throwing bright powder.