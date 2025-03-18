The empty tomb is a symbol to many of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following is the 2025 First Presidency Easter Message of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared on ChurchofJesusChrist.org by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring:

“During this joyful Easter season, we join with faithful followers of the Savior in celebrating the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. The Resurrection is a gift to all of Heavenly Father’s children who have ever lived on this earth.

“We testify that Jesus Christ gives rest to those who are ‘heavy laden’ (Matthew 11:28). He knows ‘how to succor his people according to their infirmities’ (Alma 7:12) because He took upon Himself our pains and sins. “He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows ... and with his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:4-5).

