As Disney’s newest live-action adaptation, “Snow White,” made its debut in theaters this month, some might wonder what’s next for the studio in its live-action adaptations.

Here is what we know about all of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptations.

What’s coming

‘Lilo & Stitch’

Original animation release: June 16, 2002

Live-action release date: May 23, 2025

The next live-action Disney movie to be released is “Lilo & Stitch,” which will feature Maia Keloha as the feisty Lilo, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as the big sister Nani and Kaipot Dudoit as their friend David, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The new trailer for the live-action movie revealed that fans will be able to see the chaos of the alien Stitch but also the power of family, just as they once did when the original animated film was released.

‘Moana’

Original animation release: Nov. 23, 2016

Live-action release date: July 10, 2026

From the beaches of Oahu, Hawaii, original voice actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that “Moana” will be making its way back to the big screen as a live-action adaptation.

ScreenRant also stated that the movie will likely be a musical, as it relies on the “Polynesian traditions of song and dance to tell the story.”

While the rest of Disney’s previous live-action films have been based off of its classic movies like “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast,” “Moana” is a surprise, as the live-action will be released within 10 years of the original animation.

‘Bambi’

Original animation release: Aug. 21, 1942

Disney is still sticking with making its classic movies into live-action. “Bambi” is probably a more forgotten treasure of the franchise.

The story of the orphan deer was first announced to become a live-action film in January 2020 and is said to be written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsay Beer, according to Cinema Blend.

And because the movie consists of only animals, it will be using the same technology that was used in the making of “The Lion King” to make the animals look photorealistic, reported Business Insider.

‘The Sword in the Stone’

Original animation release: Dec. 25, 1963

ScreenRant reported that the live-action “The Sword in the Stone” was supposed to start filming in Ireland in 2018 and was to be based on the classic Arthurian legend in addition to the animated film.

The film is still on the list of live-action films but — for unknown reasons — has been delayed.

“I was attached a long time ago, and I prepped a lot for Disney for that movie,” director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo said in 2024, according to Business Insider. “I don’t know exactly what happened, but the studio decided to hold the project. So right now it’s in a hold situation, and I don’t know what’s going to happen, to be honest. But I think it’s a great story. I would be so keen to make it if they decided to greenlight the project.”

‘The Jungle Book 2′

Original animation release: Oct. 18, 1967

This live-action sequel is more of a rumor — it hasn’t actually been confirmed. ScreenRant states that it might not actually happen — despite Disney remaining adamant that it is coming — due to the large amount of CGI work needed.

If it does happen, it will use discarded ideas from the original animated film and take a dive deeper into Rudyard Kipling’s work. “Top Gun: Maverick” writer Justin Marks is set to write the script.

‘The Aristocats’

Original animation release: Dec. 24, 1970

Disney live-action remakes often make talking animals a live-action, CGI hybrid. “The Aristocats” will follow suit, with human elements and computer-generated animals, according to ScreenRant.

In 2023, Deadline announced that Oscar winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson would be making his debut as director for the family of cats live-action movie. He will be joined by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin, who will be writing the script for the movie.

‘Robin Hood’

Original animation release: Nov. 8, 1973

While there have been multiple other live-action “Robin Hood” movies, there hasn’t been one produced by Disney — yet.

In April 2020, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the classic 1973 “Robin Hood” is in the line-up to become a live-action/CG hybrid film with Carlos López Estrada as it’s director.

Estrada is no stranger to Disney or crime, as he is best known for Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and his 2018 crime movie “Blindspotting,” according to IMDb.

‘The Black Cauldron’

Original animation release: Jan. 1, 1985

“The Black Cauldron” is a little bit more of an interesting choice for Disney’s live-action films, as it is another forgotten Disney movie and also was a flop, according to CBR.

However, they believe that with all the excitement around Disney villains today, now could be the best time for the franchise to “take a creative gamble” and bring the shadowy figures of “The Black Cauldron” back to the big screen.

Disney acquired the rights for the film in 2016, but it is unclear whether the franchise will move forward with a live-action film of the dark animated film, according to ScreenRant.

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Original animation release: June 21, 1996

While not having the best reviews after first coming to the big screen, CBR stated that “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” has had great success as a stage musical.

According to ComicBook.com, this project is currently in limbo. Alan Menken, a Disney composer, has stated that there are “a lot of real, real issues that are important issues and should be explored to be discussed.”

‘Hercules’

Original animation release: June 13, 1997

In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the directors of “Avengers: Endgame,” Anthony and Joe Russo, will be producing the “zero to hero” film, with Guy Ritchie — the director of the 2009 “Sherlock Holmes” — set to be the director

Business Insider stated that there isn’t a clear indication as to whether the live-action adaptation will be a musical. But when describing the film, Joe Russo said it will be “a bit more experimental in tone.”

Fans can also expect “plenty of action,” as David Callaham — who also wrote “Wonder Woman 1984″ and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — will be writing the screenplay, per The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Tink’

Original animation release: Oct. 28, 2008

Reese Witherspoon was first announced to star in and produce Disney’s “Tink” in 2015, with Victoria Strouse set to write the script, according to Variety.

However, not much more was announced after that and the future of the film has also been unclear since the premiere of Disney’s “Peter Pan & Wendy.” ScreenRant speculates that “Tink” might become more of a spin-off of Yara Shahidi’s version of the expressive fairy.

‘Aladdin 2′

Original animated release: Nov. 25, 1992

With Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich returning as producers and John Gatins and Andrea Berloff as writers, “Aladdin 2″ is said to be in the works, according to Business Insider. Lin even said that he feels that “there’s more story to tell” in August 2019.

Additionally, in February 2023, Guy Ritchie said that he “would very much like to” return for the sequel and even suggested that ideas were being thrown around.

However, doubt began to creep in for fans when Mena Massoud (Aladdin) wrote on X that a sequel was “very unlikely at this point.”

‘Aladdin’ Spinoff

Original live-action release: May 24, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the over-dressed prince from Disney’s live-action “Aladdin,” Prince Anders (Billy Magnussen), will be getting his own spinoff, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich making their return as producers.

While nothing has been heard, as of late, Magnussen assured ScreenRant in 2019 that it is still happening.

‘Cruella 2′

Original film release: May 28, 2021

Emma Stone successfully told the origin story of Disney’s dog-napping villain, Cruella De Vil, in 2021. Now, the Oscar winning actress is returning for the sequel that will begin shooting “hopefully sooner rather than later,” she told Variety last year.

The sequel will further explore her story from the end of the last movie on toward her villain era in “101 Dalmatians,” according to ScreenRant.

Variety also reported that Craige Gillespie will return as director, along with Tony McNamara as screenwriter

