Lilo & Stitch arrives only in theaters May 23, 2025. Disney has released the full trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the 2002 animated classic.

“Lilo & Stitch” fans, get ready to relive the magic of the first film.

Disney has released the full trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the 2002 animated classic.

The trailer shows Lilo, a Hawaiian orphan raised by her older sister, making a wish on a shooting star for a best friend.

Moments later, an explosion in the sky leads her to Stitch — a creature that is best described as part dog, part alien — who becomes Lilo’s new best friend.

Together, Lilo and Stitch bond over being outcasts who find family with each other. Things take a turn when Stitch’s creators arrive to capture him and return him to where he belongs.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake

The Disney remake is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who was nominated for an Oscar for “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.”

The cast includes Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as Nani and Kaipot Dudoit as David, according to IMDb.

Other actors featured in the movie are Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance and Hannah Waddingham, alongside original voice stars Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere, Amy Hill and Jason Scott Lee.

“Lilo & Stitch” will be the second Disney live-action remake of the year, according to Variety.

“Snow White,” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, opens later this month.

The live-action “Lilo & Stitch” is set to be released on May 23, 2025.