Pixar is flying high as they invite everyone to celebrate the beloved movie “Toy Story” reaching its 30-year anniversary.

To spotlight the milestone, the animation studio released a video compilation on X highlighting the movies that changed fans' perspectives on toys.

Woody (Tom Hanks) opens the video with his classic line, “reach for the sky,” with his Space Ranger best friend, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), following shortly behind.

From Woody and Buzz’s first meeting to a daredevil toy flying through the air, the video shows moments from all four movies that have touched our hearts in a way we never thought toys could.

“Aren’t you being a little dramatic about all this?” Dolly (Bonnie Hunt) the doll interjects.

No we’re not.

“Toy Story” writer, Andrew Stanton, and chief creative officer of Pixar and Disney Animation Studios, Pete Docter, share the thought process and ideas behind the creating of the film franchise.

Beloved characters and scenes from the movies are shown along with footage of the characters at Disney’s theme parks and as actual toys being played with by kids.

But these toys really are going “to infinity and beyond” as Jonas Rivera — producer of “Toy Story 4” — shares that “there is still more story to tell,” along with the video closing, stating “celebrating 30 years and beyond.”

The franchise is also celebrating its 30th anniversary by collaborating with various brands, including Adidas, ColourPop Cosmetics and Ray-Ban Kids, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ColourPop shared their “Pixar Toy Story Collection” on X with a new eye shadow pallet, lip gloss, mascara and more, all inspired by the film.

The face behind the story

In 1990, Docter had just graduated from the California Institute of the Arts and was quickly recruited by Pixar’s co-founder, John Lasseter, to join their computer animation studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After his time as the supervising animator for the original “Toy Story” film, Docter eventually won Oscars for “Up,” “Inside Out” and “Soul.” He was also appointed to co-chief creative officer of Pixar and Disney Animation Studios in 2018, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I just am still amazed. It’s on the top bunch of movies on Disney+. Thirty years later you look at it, and to be honest, it sort of looks like a video game now given how far computer animation has come,” Docter told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think it’s just a testament to the great acting; that we had both great actors, the voice actors and the animation is kind of all over the map but it was enough there to get people to fall in love with the characters. It’s crazy to think it’s been nearly 30 years.”

When did the first ‘Toy Story’ come out?

Sheriff Woody, Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear and their friends went to the big screen on Nov. 22, 1995.

The hour and 21 minute movie earned $394.4 million worldwide at the box office and inspiring three sequels, with “Toy Story 5″ on its way, according to IMDb.

When will ‘Toy Story 5′ be released?

Pixar announced that ‘Toy Story 5′ will be released on June 19, 2026. The beloved gang of toys are facing an all new threat in the playroom as they meet the current sensation: Tech.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Andrew Staton will be the sequels director. He won Academy Awards for “Wall-E” and “Finding Nemo.”

What other kid movies are turning 30 this year?

If you are feeling old about “Toy Story” turning 30, here are a few more movies you might not have known were also released in 1995.