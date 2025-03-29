As the snow melts and flowers bloom, Mother Nature reminds you it’s time to break out the cleaning supplies and refresh your home.
Though spring cleaning may feel like a chore, the sense of accomplishment it brings makes it worthwhile. With a simple list of tasks, the job becomes manageable and prepares your home for the renewal of a warmer season ahead.
What cleaning supplies you’ll need
- Bucket
- Mop
- Microfiber towels
- Sponges
- Duster
- Distilled vinegar
- Vacuum
- Soap
The cleaning basics for every room
Each room in your home has its own unique cleaning needs, but there are key tasks that should never be overlooked.
These small details, like dusting overlooked corners or wiping down light switches, might seem unimportant at first glance — but they make all the difference in creating a refreshed space.
These basic steps elevate the cleanliness of every room in your home.
Baseboards
Baseboards are often overlooked but quickly collect dust and cobwebs. Grab a dishcloth, mix distilled vinegar with water and scrub them clean.
The end result will leave a room that’s not only sparkling, but also smells fresh.
Vacuum
Vacuuming makes all the difference in a job well done. For the best results, remember to clean out your vacuum.
A well-maintained vacuum ensures a cleaner home.
Mop
For the best results while mopping, use a clean mop head and rinse frequently to avoid streaks and spreading dirt.
Another tip: Break the area into sections to ensure an even, thorough clean.
Dust
Dusting may seem simple, but don’t overlook the hard-to-reach spots. Cobwebs and dust bunnies tend to cling to ceilings and light fixtures.
Remove objects from surfaces, dust thoroughly and finish with a polish. The result will feature furniture that gleams and looks good as new.
Polish metal
Shiny doorknobs, sink handles and faucets make a noticeable difference.
For an extra shine, use a metal polish or vinegar and water to remove hard water stains, according to Modo Bath.
Wipe walls
Wiping your walls eliminates dust, grime and allergens that settle on surfaces — instantly making the room feel fresher while also brightening the walls by eliminating that extra layer of grime.
Wipe window sills
Cleaning out your window sills is crucial, as they gather dust, dirt and debris that can impact air quality and your home’s overall cleanliness.
It tends to be overlooked yet is essential in transforming your home from grimy to gleaming.
Cleaning the kitchen
- Pull out refrigerator and sweep underneath
- Clean inside of oven
- Clean inside of microwave
- Polish cabinets
- Pull out dishes and wipe down the inside of cabinets
- Scrub fridge handles
- Wipe down the inside of fridge and fridge drawers
- Dust the top of cabinets
- Dust light fixtures
Cleaning the bathroom
- Throw out expired beauty products
- Deep clean shower
- Polish all metal hardware
- Deep clean the inside of toilet
- Deep clean the base of the toilet
- Scrub the sink
- Wash shower rug
- Wash all linens
- Replace shower liner
Cleaning the bedroom
- Go through closets and throw away old and unused clothing
- Vacuum closet corners
- Wipe down inside of drawers
- Clean underneath bed
- Vacuum underneath bed
- Wash all bedding
- Flip your mattress
- Declutter
Cleaning the living room
- Vacuum sofas
- Wash throw pillows and blankets
- Clean television screen
- Dust electronics
- Wash vents
- Vacuum carpets
- Shampoo carpets
- Polish all hard surfaces