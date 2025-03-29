As the snow melts and flowers bloom, Mother Nature reminds you it’s time to break out the cleaning supplies and refresh your home.

Though spring cleaning may feel like a chore, the sense of accomplishment it brings makes it worthwhile. With a simple list of tasks, the job becomes manageable and prepares your home for the renewal of a warmer season ahead.

What cleaning supplies you’ll need

Bucket

Mop

Microfiber towels

Sponges

Duster

Distilled vinegar

Vacuum

Soap

The cleaning basics for every room

Each room in your home has its own unique cleaning needs, but there are key tasks that should never be overlooked.

These small details, like dusting overlooked corners or wiping down light switches, might seem unimportant at first glance — but they make all the difference in creating a refreshed space.

These basic steps elevate the cleanliness of every room in your home.

Baseboards

Baseboards are often overlooked but quickly collect dust and cobwebs. Grab a dishcloth, mix distilled vinegar with water and scrub them clean.

The end result will leave a room that’s not only sparkling, but also smells fresh.

Vacuum

Vacuuming makes all the difference in a job well done. For the best results, remember to clean out your vacuum.

A well-maintained vacuum ensures a cleaner home.

Mop

For the best results while mopping, use a clean mop head and rinse frequently to avoid streaks and spreading dirt.

Another tip: Break the area into sections to ensure an even, thorough clean.

Dust

Dusting may seem simple, but don’t overlook the hard-to-reach spots. Cobwebs and dust bunnies tend to cling to ceilings and light fixtures.

Remove objects from surfaces, dust thoroughly and finish with a polish. The result will feature furniture that gleams and looks good as new.

Polish metal

Shiny doorknobs, sink handles and faucets make a noticeable difference.

For an extra shine, use a metal polish or vinegar and water to remove hard water stains, according to Modo Bath.

Wipe walls

Wiping your walls eliminates dust, grime and allergens that settle on surfaces — instantly making the room feel fresher while also brightening the walls by eliminating that extra layer of grime.

Wipe window sills

Cleaning out your window sills is crucial, as they gather dust, dirt and debris that can impact air quality and your home’s overall cleanliness.

It tends to be overlooked yet is essential in transforming your home from grimy to gleaming.

Cleaning the kitchen

Pull out refrigerator and sweep underneath

Clean inside of oven

Clean inside of microwave

Polish cabinets

Pull out dishes and wipe down the inside of cabinets

Scrub fridge handles

Wipe down the inside of fridge and fridge drawers

Dust the top of cabinets

Dust light fixtures

Cleaning the bathroom

Throw out expired beauty products

Deep clean shower

Polish all metal hardware

Deep clean the inside of toilet

Deep clean the base of the toilet

Scrub the sink

Wash shower rug

Wash all linens

Replace shower liner

Cleaning the bedroom

Go through closets and throw away old and unused clothing

Vacuum closet corners

Wipe down inside of drawers

Clean underneath bed

Vacuum underneath bed

Wash all bedding

Flip your mattress

Declutter

Cleaning the living room