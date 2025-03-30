Spring is here, bringing in a fresh month of streaming releases. April showers bringing May flowers are nothing to dread — April’s rainy days are perfect for binge-watching movies on Netflix.

A new lineup of exciting titles is set to hit the platform starting April 1, offering plenty of options for your viewing pleasure this season.

New movies streaming on April 1

‘Alpha’

Rated: PG-13

A young man, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, embarks on a journey through the wilderness after a hunting trip goes wrong.

Alone and hurt, he has to face the unforgiving wilderness while forming an unlikely bond.

‘Draft Day’

Rated: PG-13

Kevin Costner stars as Sonny Weaver Jr., a general manager navigating the high stakes of the NFL draft.

His career and personal life are both on the line and Sonny has to make hard changes that will impact the future of his team.

‘Field of Dreams’

Rated: PG

In “Field of Dreams,” Kevin Costner stars as Ray Kinsella, a man who turns his Iowa cornfield into a baseball diamond.

He hears a voice that convinces him to embark on a journey that brings back past baseball legends as miracles unfold. Ray has to confront his past — and though it is challenging, he is left believing in the impossible.

‘Geostorm’

Rated: PG-13

Gerard Butler stars as a scientist working to prevent global disaster after weather-controlling satellites begin to malfunction. What once was seen as a scientific breakthrough — an invention to control storms and prevent natural disasters — is now creating chaos and threatening Earth’s survival.

The storms intensify and Butler’s character has to beat time to save Mother Earth and everyone on the planet.

‘Jack the Giant Slayer’

Rated: PG-13

A young farm boy is thrust into a battle against a mythical giant after accidentally opening a portal into a fantasy world.

Jack, played by Nicholas Hoult, must step up to the challenge and face the towering creature to save his kingdom from being destroyed.

‘Uncle Buck’

Rated: PG

John Candy stars as the lovable Uncle Buck who finds himself babysitting his brother’s kids. One of the children is a rebellious boy, played by Macaulay Culkin.

The comedy is full of mishaps and moments of learning as Buck tries to navigate being a father figure in his far-from-conventional ways. He proves that love conquers all, even if you have to break a few rules along the way.

New movies streaming on April 9

‘The Addams Family’

Rated: PG-13

This classic comedy is the perfect blend of humor and horror as the eccentric, macabre family navigates life in their dark and twisted ways.

The family’s bizarre antics still portray their deep, unconventional love for one another. Though strange, their quirky and mischievous tactics prove there is nothing wrong with being different.

New movies streaming on April 13

‘Life or Something Like It’

Rated: PG-13

Angelina Jolie stars as a very successful, put-together reporter who has a strange encounter with a homeless man. He claims she only has days to live and she is forced to confront her true identity.

With the friendship of a work colleague, played by Edward Burns, she embarks on a new journey of self-discovery while she navigates the intense prophecies of the homeless man.

New movies streaming on April 21

‘Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey,’ Netflix Original

Rated: PG

The Netflix original documentary follow the early life of a baby pangolin named Kulu.

Through beautiful footage, the documentary explores Kulu’s struggles with life and growth after surviving a sting operation.