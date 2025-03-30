New series hitting Netflix this April offer a mix of first-season releases and anticipated follow-ups.
Whether you’re discovering something new or eagerly awaiting the next season of a favorite show, Netflix will be delivering fresh content sure to satisfy every binge-watching craving next month.
New series streaming in April
‘The Apothecary Diaries’
Season 1
Streaming: April 2
An anime series from the live novel series featuring Maomao, a young woman who becomes a palace servant.
She discovers secrets and mysteries within the world of power.
‘Love on the Spectrum’ Netflix Original
Season 3
Streaming: April 2
The dating docu-reality series follows individuals on the spectrum as they navigate the dating world and new relationships.
The series is heart-warming and features the importance of connection, love and self-discovery.
‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory,’ Netflix Original
Season 3
Streaming: April 3
A world where dinosaurs roam free is on the brink of disaster when humans interfere with nature.
‘Blippi’s Job Show,’ Netflix Original
Season 1
Streaming: April 7
An educational and lively take to introduce kids to various careers.
Blippi helps children discover different roles people can take to make the world go round in a kid-friendly series.
‘The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox,’ Netflix Original
Season 1 — new episodes weekly
Streaming: April 8
This docuseries features an inside look at the MLB team’s day-to-day experiences through baseball season.
Experience an insider look at the challenges behind the triumphs.
‘Unicorn Academy,’ Netflix Original
Chapter 3 — “Legendary Summer”
Streaming: April 9
The animated kids series where young students bond with magical unicorns.
They face exciting adventures and discover secrets which test their friendship and bravery.
‘Moonrise,’ Netflix Original
Season 1
Streaming: April 10
An anime series following a group of young rebels fighting for survival on a dystopian planet.
‘Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go!’
Season 4
Streaming: April 10
A kids animated series bringing adventures and valuable life lessons about teamwork and friendship.
‘Young Sheldon’
Season 7
Streaming: April 15
The series’ final season of the young, genius boy navigating adolescence, family relationships and the weight of his extraordinary intelligence.
The heartfelt journey is a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory.”