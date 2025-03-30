A smartphone with Netflix App on the screen is pictured in August 2021.

New series hitting Netflix this April offer a mix of first-season releases and anticipated follow-ups.

Whether you’re discovering something new or eagerly awaiting the next season of a favorite show, Netflix will be delivering fresh content sure to satisfy every binge-watching craving next month.

New series streaming in April

‘The Apothecary Diaries’

Season 1

Streaming: April 2

An anime series from the live novel series featuring Maomao, a young woman who becomes a palace servant.

She discovers secrets and mysteries within the world of power.

‘Love on the Spectrum’ Netflix Original

Season 3

Streaming: April 2

The dating docu-reality series follows individuals on the spectrum as they navigate the dating world and new relationships.

The series is heart-warming and features the importance of connection, love and self-discovery.

‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory,’ Netflix Original

Season 3

Streaming: April 3

A world where dinosaurs roam free is on the brink of disaster when humans interfere with nature.

‘Blippi’s Job Show,’ Netflix Original

Season 1

Streaming: April 7

An educational and lively take to introduce kids to various careers.

Blippi helps children discover different roles people can take to make the world go round in a kid-friendly series.

‘The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox,’ Netflix Original

Season 1 — new episodes weekly

Streaming: April 8

This docuseries features an inside look at the MLB team’s day-to-day experiences through baseball season.

Experience an insider look at the challenges behind the triumphs.

‘Unicorn Academy,’ Netflix Original

Chapter 3 — “Legendary Summer”

Streaming: April 9

The animated kids series where young students bond with magical unicorns.

They face exciting adventures and discover secrets which test their friendship and bravery.

‘Moonrise,’ Netflix Original

Season 1

Streaming: April 10

An anime series following a group of young rebels fighting for survival on a dystopian planet.

‘Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go!’

Season 4

Streaming: April 10

A kids animated series bringing adventures and valuable life lessons about teamwork and friendship.

‘Young Sheldon’

Season 7

Streaming: April 15

The series’ final season of the young, genius boy navigating adolescence, family relationships and the weight of his extraordinary intelligence.

The heartfelt journey is a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory.”