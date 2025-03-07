Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In spite of negative reviews from critics, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming giant announced Friday, less than a week after the show’s premiere, that the Duchess of Sussex’s show would return for another season.

“‘With Love, Meghan’ returns later this fall. The second season has completed filming," Netflix reported.

Meghan shared the news in a social media post.

“If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

“With Love, Meghan” is the fifth Netflix series from Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

The couple reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to create an undisclosed number of documentaries and TV series, as well as other content, according to Elle Magazine.

Together, the couple’s production company Archewell Productions has released “Heart of Invictus,” “Polo,” “Live to Lead” and “Meghan & Harry.”

Critics panned ‘With Love, Meghan’

“With Love, Meghan” had a rocky landing with critics, who often described the series as “pointless” and “thirsty,” per The Guardian.

But some outlets did publish positive-leaning reviews, most of which note the show has put Meghan back in her element.

Here is what some critics said about “With Love, Meghan.”

“If you thought ‘With Love, Meghan,’ the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle show, would be a smug, syrupy endurance watch, and that you would rather fry your eyeballs than sit through it, I have news for you. It is so much worse than that,” wrote Carol Midgley of The London Times.

Anita Singh, with The Telegraph, slammed the series as “an exercise in narcissism, filled with extravagant brunches, celebrity pals and business plugs.”

“This perfectly pleasant and unchallenging show about hanging out with your friends and being a good hostess is the last thing that should be viewed as offensive or, heaven forbid, important,” wrote Kayleigh Donaldson for The Wrap.

In a more positive review from Harper’s Bazaar, Bianca Betancourt said the series “proves” Meghan “is right where she belongs.” She added, “Thoughtful, intentional content is truly where the duchess has always thrived.”

Pat Stacey, from the Irish Independent called the series “bland, tedious and empty.”