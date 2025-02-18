Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, speaks during South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, on March 8, 2024.

Meghan Markle is rebranding.

On Monday, Markle, Duchess of Sussex, announced that the lifestyle brand she launched in 2024, American Riviera Orchard, is getting a new name — “As Ever.”

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” Markle said in an Instagram clip sharing the news.

“Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge,” Markle continued, “so I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

Markle said the brand’s new title means “as it’s always been.” She also told viewers she plans to continue sharing her passion of fruit preserves and jams as well as introduce products she loves using in her home.

“If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday," she wrote on Instagram.

Markle did not reveal when As Ever is scheduled to launch but noted she will continue sharing “behind the scenes tidbits” in preparation for the brand’s debut.

When does Meghan Markle’s Netflix show come out?

Markle’s reality lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, March 4.

The series was originally slated to come out in early January, but following the Southern California wildfires, Markle chose to postpone the show’s premiere.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement.

Meghan’s lifestyle series, which was shot in Montecito, California, is a “heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California,” Netflix said.

In a trailer for the series, Markle is seen arranging flower bouquets, baking bread and tending to her backyard bees.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” she says in the trailer. “We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy ... Love is in the details.”