Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, laughs with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, during warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. ESPN and Disney+ will release a new docuseries on the Kansas City Chiefs later this year.

ESPN, Disney+ and Skydance Sports have announced that a six-episode, ESPN Original Series is in development, according to ESPN Press Room.

The stars of the new docuseries? The one and only Kansas City Chiefs.

Connor Schell’s Words + Pictures will be producing the upcoming series, in association with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, Patrick Mahomes’ 2PM Productions and Foolish Club Studios, according to Deadline.

The series is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures will be directing the series along with team members that were also part of producing “The Last Dance,” a documentary series about Michael Jordan, according to Variety.

What will the docuseries be about?

Building and becoming a championship team is not as easy as it may seem, and this documentary series is looking to give audiences an up-close look at just what it’s like.

“ESPN and Disney+ know that sports fans are interested in stories that take them beyond the X’s and O’s, and this series will explore the legacy of the Chiefs franchise while also showcasing the emotional highs and lows of building a championship-winning team,” said ESPN president of content, Burke Magnus, in the press release. “From the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of Andy Reid and the passion of Chiefs Kingdom, this project will showcase the drama, intensity, and heart that make this team a global phenomenon.”

With unprecedented access to players during the 2024 season, the docuseries will tell the story of the team’s journey toward a franchise-record 15-win regular season, a third-straight Super Bowl appearance and a third-consecutive Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champions, all through the eyes of current players, executives and coaches, according to the press release.

Additionally, Deadline reported that the series will dive back in time to explore the franchises 65-year history, all the way to when the team was first founded in Dallas, Texas, by Hunt.

“No team in sports has been more captivating over the last decade than the Kansas City Chiefs. To get the chance to go behind-the-scenes of the team’s modern-day dynasty with its signature stars, and weave that story together with the Chiefs’ history and incomparable legacy of Lamar Hunt, whose imprint on the club and the league is still felt every Sunday, is a remarkable opportunity,” said Schell in the press release. “We’re so excited to be working with ESPN, Skydance Sports, 2PM Productions and everyone at the Chiefs organization on this series.”