Gather the family and settle in for these timeless Easter movies perfect for all ages. A little screen time is the perfect way to ease into the season of renewal.

Easter arrives this April, and as April showers bring May flowers, this is the perfect time to embrace the rainy days.

‘Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo’

Rated: G

Streaming: Disney+

The Hundred Acre Wood comes alive as Pooh and friends begin preparations for springtime.

Roo’s excitement for the season leads to a few misunderstandings and it’s up to the friend group to show him the true meaning of fresh starts, friendship and celebrating new seasons together.

‘Wonka’

Rated: PG

Streaming: Max

Go on a musical and colorful journey into the whimsical world of chocolate, where dreams come true.

With candy at the heart of the film, it’s a sweet and vibrant escape perfect for Easter. This movie is perfect to enjoy while nibbling on a chocolate bunny and some jelly beans.

‘Peter Rabbit’

Rated: PG

Streaming: Netflix

Peter Rabbit takes a mischievous hop through the countryside where he boldly battles against Mr. McGregor.

The movie is full of heartfelt humor and explores family, rivalry and a bit of chaos. Everyone loves a bit of reckless fun, especially Petter Rabbit.

‘Miss Potter’

Rated: PG

Streaming: Peacock

The story of Beatrix Potter’s life and the creation of her beloved characters is a quiet and whimsical journey.

The film explores creativity and love and is the perfect Easter film for its charm and expression of new beginnings.

‘Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade’

Rated: TV-G

Streaming: Disney+

Sid, Manny and their gang embark on a chaotic adventure to rescue kidnapped eggs.

They are faced with mischief and mayhem as they discover the importance of friendship and teamwork — the animated film is perfect for springtime.

‘Steel Magnolias’

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

A close-knit Southern women’s group navigates what life throws at them including love, loss and learning opportunities.

With many heartfelt moments, it’s a perfect uplifting choice for the spring.

‘It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!’

Rated: TV-G

Streaming: Apple TV

The Peanuts gang is preparing for Easter when things get a bit chaotic. Snoopy has a mysterious alter ego — the Easter Beagle which brings a lot of humor and a side of mischief.

‘Hop’

Rated: PG

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

This movie blends live-action and animation as the Easter Bunny’s rebellious son sets off to Hollywood to pursue his big-time dreams of becoming a drummer.

The movie is light-hearted and brings the holiday spirit of a unique Easter tale for the whole family

‘The Easter Parade’

Rated: N/A

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Judy Garland and Fred Astaire star in the charming musical about love, careers and the holiday magic of Easter. It’s set in New York and features Easter’s festivities.

‘Wallace and Gromit: The curse of the Were-Rabbit’

Rated: G

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

The quirky duo tries to stop a monstrous rabbit from ruining the annual vegetable competition. Set in the springtime, it’s a perfect movie for the family to watch during the Easter holiday.