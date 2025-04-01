April 1 is a day many dread, as it brings unexpected pranks and tricks that catch people off guard. According to CBS News, April Fools’ Day has been a tradition for centuries.

But where did this playful day of mischief originate? And which pranks have earned the title of the best of all time throughout the years?

History of April Fools’ Day

Historians say the holiday dates back to 1582, according to the History Channel.

That’s when France switched from the Julian calendar, which marked the new year at the spring equinox around April 1, to the Gregorian calendar that has Jan. 1 as the start date. However, France failed to spread the news properly.

The people who continued to celebrate the old new year became the joke of the town and were dubbed “April fools.”

The tradition stuck and people began playing pranks on one another, which included placing a paper fish on someone’s back and calling them “poisson d’avril,” which is a symbol for a fish easily caught — or a gullible person.

The best April Fools’ pranks in history

The Swiss spaghetti harvest

One of the most famous April Fools’ Day pranks took place in 1957, when the BBC aired a program featuring a Swiss family harvesting a beautiful crop of spaghetti from their tree, according to Newsweek.

The joke resulted in viewers calling in and asking how to grow their own spaghetti tree. They were told to place spaghetti in a can of chopped tomatoes.

Tower of London lions wash

In 1698, advertisements were placed announcing that the Tower of London would wash its lions, per Newsweek.

This resulted in crowds of people gathering on April 1 to witness the event, only to find out it was never meant to happen.

Man squeezes into bottle

In 1749, advertisements were posted claiming a man would perform the impossible and squeeze himself into a bottle, per Newsweek.

Tickets sold and a crowd gathered, eager to witness the magic. As they waited, they soon realized the miraculous trick was a joke and no one was going to show up and perform.

The islands of San Serriffe

In 1977, The Guardian published a travel article — a guide to the beautiful islands of San Serriffe, according to BBC.

The article described the two islands, Upper Caisse and Lower Caisse, claiming an aerial view displayed the two islands forming the shape of a semicolon.

The article went on to describe the academic life of the teenagers involved diving for pearls. This April Fools’ joke left many yearning for a tropical destination in a place that does not exist.

Taco Bell’s Liberty Bell takeover prank

In 1996, Taco Bell claimed it had purchased Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell and planned to rename it the Taco Liberty Bell, according to the History Channel.

Two years later, Burger King began advertising a “Left-Handed Whopper.” Despite the ridiculousness, customers still attempted to order the burger that never existed.