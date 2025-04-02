Val Kilmer, the brilliant actor known for his range in many iconic and versatile roles, has died at 65, according to The Associated Press. Kilmer left behind a legacy of performances that reshaped Hollywood.

Kilmer is known for his unforgettable portrayals of Iceman in “Top Gun” to Batman in “Batman Forever” and his take on Jim Morrison in “The Doors.” Each role he embraced left an indelible mark in film history, proving his rare ability to embody characters with depth that transcended the screen.

Kilmer’s death follows a prolonged battle with throat cancer, yet his diagnosis never hindered his dedication to acting, according to Newsweek. Known for his commitment to artistic challenges and advocacy for voice technology, he didn’t let the diagnosis hold him back and continued to push creative boundaries.

Kilmer immersed himself in the Method acting technique and Suzuki training — fully embodying the characters he portrayed, AP News said.

“In an unflinching attempt to empower directors, actors and other collaborators to honor the truth and essence of each project, an attempt to breathe Suzukian life into a myriad Hollywood moments, I had been deemed difficult and alienated the head of every major studio,” he wrote in his 2020 memoir, “I’m Your Huckleberry.”

Kilmer’s intense technique to his roles often led directors to label him as a burdensome actor work with. Yet, he believed his demands reflected his high standards for the characters he portrayed insisting that his relentless pursuit of fully embodying each role took priority over what others thought of him.

“When certain people criticize me for being demanding, I think that’s a cover for something they didn’t do well. I think they’re trying to protect themselves,” he wrote, according to BBC. “I believe I’m challenging, not demanding, and I make no apologies for that.”

When Kilmer portrayed Doc Holliday in “Tombstone,” he filled his bed with ice to personally experience and perform a believable performance of the agony of dying from tuberculosis, per AP.

For his role as Jim Morrison in “The Doors,” he wore only leather pants and insisted that cast members and crew refer to him as Morrison. He immersed himself in the music, listening to The Doors for an entire year.

His commitment to embodying each character was as intense as it was transformative. Here are Kilmer’s most iconic roles.

Val Kilmer’s most iconic roles

Iceman in ‘Top Gun’

Kilmer’s portrayal of Iceman in “Top Gun” remains one of his most iconic roles. He played the rival fighter pilot to Tom Cruise’s character, Maverick.

The film centers on elite Navy aviators training at the Top Gun school and captures the tension between the skill and instinct of the pilots.

Kilmer nearly turned down the role of Iceman in “Top Gun” due to his dissatisfaction with the character. “I didn’t want the part. I didn’t care about the film. The story didn’t interest me,” he wrote in his memoir.

He was eventually persuaded by a promise that his role would be improved and refined from the original script. This change allowed Kilmer to transform Iceman into a memorable and multidimensional character in the film.

Best quote: “The plaque for the alternates is down in the ladies’ room.”

Streaming: Paramount+

Madmartigan in ‘Willow’

Kilmer’s portrayal of Madmartigan in “Willow” added the charisma and edge to the fantasy film. He becomes an unlikely hero on a quest to protect a child who is meant to defeat the evil queen.

Kilmer met Joanne Whalley on set while filming “Willow” together. The couple were married for eight years and had two children before they were divorced, according to BBC.

Best quote: “Your leg. I’d like to break it.”

Streaming: Disney+

Related Fans are discontent as Sony reveals cast for The Beatles biopic films

Bruce Wayne in ‘Batman Forever’

Kilmer took a turn as Bruce Wayne in “Batman Forever,” which featured a more vulnerable side to the iconic superhero. Bruce struggles with his two-sided identity while confronting the Riddler and Two-Face.

Kilmer said he felt uncomfortable with the role and turned down the role in the follow-up film “Batman and Robin,” per BBC.

Best quote: “A man’s got to go his own way. A friend taught me that.”

Streaming: Max

Simon Templar in ‘The Saint’

Kilmer played Simon Templar in “The Saint,” which featured a master thief turned reluctant hero.

Templar outwits criminals and embarks on high-stake missions. The movie is filled with action and romance.

Best quote: “Nobody has a clue. Least of all me.”

Streaming: MGM+

Iceman in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Kilmer returns as Iceman in “Top Gun: Maverick,” reprising his role as the now-admiral, rival-turned-friend to Tom Cruise’s Maverick. In the sequel, Iceman plays the role as a mentor to Maverick. The return to Iceman gives the character more depth and redemption.

Kilmer’s ongoing battle with cancer was too significant to ignore during the filming of “Top Gun: Maverick” and had to be incorporated into the script for his character.

Due to the impact of the cancer, his voice had to be digitally altered for clarity, though it remained nearly 100% his own, reported USA Today. The challenge serves as a reflection to both the character’s and actor’s resilience.

“It isn’t a frog in my throat. More like a buffalo.” wrote Kilmer in his memoir. “Speaking, once my joy and lifeblood, has become an hourly struggle. The instrument over which I had complete mastery is now out of my control.”

Best quote: “One last thing, who’s the better pilot, you or me?”

Streaming: Paramount+