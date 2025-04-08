Twenty-nine shows will play at Salt Lake City’s Red Butte Garden over the summer — a robust lineup that includes a bluegrass/country singer with more than two dozen Grammys, rock legends and frequently returning bands that have become fan favorites.
One of the biggest names on this year’s lineup is Alison Krauss, a 27-time Grammy winner who last played Red Butte in 2011, per the venue’s concert archives.
Krauss will return to Red Butte in July — and she’ll bring her band, Union Station, and renowned dobro player Jerry Douglas along for the ride.
Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will also make a long-awaited return to Red Butte this summer. He last played the venue 11 years ago.
Red Butte will welcome a few artists for the first time — including Cheap Trick and “Jesse’s Girl” singer Rick Springfield — as well as several bands that have become staples over the years.
Barenaked Ladies and Train, which last performed at the venue in 2023, will both return this summer. Rockers ZZ Top and Drive-by Truckers will also return to Red Butte after last playing the venue in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Below is the full lineup for the 2025 concert series — and how to get tickets.
The 2025 Red Butte Garden summer concert lineup
- May 19 — Cheap Trick
- May 29 — Trampled by Turtles, with Clay Street Unit
- June 5 — James Arthur
- June 8 — Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen
- June 12 — St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with The Wood Brothers and Cece Coakley
- June 17 — Drive-By Truckers, with Deer Tick
- June 18 — Barenaked Ladies, with Guster and Fastball
- June 22 — Tash Sultana, with Lime Cordiale
- June 26 — Little Feat, and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- July 13 — Watchhouse
- July 14 — Houndmouth, with Shane Smith & The Saints
- July 16 — Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue
- July 20 — X, and Los Lobos
- July 25 — Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, with Willie Watson
- July 27 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Samantha Fish
- July 28 — Toad the Wet Sprocket, with Semisonic and Sixpence None the Richer
- July 30 — Elephant Revival, with Two Runner
- Aug. 5 — Dispatch, with John Butler, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Donavon Frankenreiter
- Aug. 6 — Rick Springfield, with John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young
- Aug. 10 — Michael Franti & Spearhead, with Bombargo
- Aug. 11 — My Morning Jacket
- Aug. 13 — ZZ Top
- Aug. 17 — Tower of Power and War
- Aug. 24 — Ray LaMontagne, with The Weather Station
- Aug. 25 — Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin
- Sept. 4 — Gregory Alan Isakov, with Dean Johnson
- Sept. 9 — Train, with Edwin McCain
- Sept. 14 — OK Go
- Sept. 16 — Hermanos Gutierrez
Red Butte Garden 2025 concerts: How to get tickets
Concert tickets will go on sale in two waves.
Wave 1
- Tickets for concerts between May 19 and July 27 (Cheap Trick through Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Samantha Fish) will be available online for Red Butte Garden members starting April 21 at 7 p.m. MDT.
- Tickets for these concerts go on sale to the general public April 25 at 9 a.m. MDT.
Wave 2
- Tickets for concerts between July 28 and Sept. 16 (Toad the Wet Sprocket through Hermanos Gutierrez) will be available online for Red Butte Garden members starting April 28 at 7 p.m. MDT.
- Tickets for these concerts go on sale to the general public May 2 at 10 a.m. MDT.
Those interested in the member-only presales must purchase a Garden-flex level or above membership before 6:30 p.m. MDT on April 20.
Red Butte Garden membership does not guarantee concert ticket availability, according to the news release.
Visit redbuttegarden.org/concerts for more information.