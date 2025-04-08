Jarica Jamison sings during the taping of the "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Red Butte Garden has announced its 2025 summer concert lineup.

Twenty-nine shows will play at Salt Lake City’s Red Butte Garden over the summer — a robust lineup that includes a bluegrass/country singer with more than two dozen Grammys, rock legends and frequently returning bands that have become fan favorites.

One of the biggest names on this year’s lineup is Alison Krauss, a 27-time Grammy winner who last played Red Butte in 2011, per the venue’s concert archives.

Krauss will return to Red Butte in July — and she’ll bring her band, Union Station, and renowned dobro player Jerry Douglas along for the ride.

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will also make a long-awaited return to Red Butte this summer. He last played the venue 11 years ago.

Red Butte will welcome a few artists for the first time — including Cheap Trick and “Jesse’s Girl” singer Rick Springfield — as well as several bands that have become staples over the years.

Barenaked Ladies and Train, which last performed at the venue in 2023, will both return this summer. Rockers ZZ Top and Drive-by Truckers will also return to Red Butte after last playing the venue in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Below is the full lineup for the 2025 concert series — and how to get tickets.

The 2025 Red Butte Garden summer concert lineup

May 19 — Cheap Trick

May 29 — Trampled by Turtles, with Clay Street Unit

June 5 — James Arthur

June 8 — Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen

June 12 — St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with The Wood Brothers and Cece Coakley

June 17 — Drive-By Truckers, with Deer Tick

June 18 — Barenaked Ladies, with Guster and Fastball

June 22 — Tash Sultana, with Lime Cordiale

June 26 — Little Feat, and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

July 13 — Watchhouse

July 14 — Houndmouth, with Shane Smith & The Saints

July 16 — Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue

July 20 — X, and Los Lobos

July 25 — Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, with Willie Watson

July 27 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Samantha Fish

July 28 — Toad the Wet Sprocket, with Semisonic and Sixpence None the Richer

July 30 — Elephant Revival, with Two Runner

Aug. 5 — Dispatch, with John Butler, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Donavon Frankenreiter

Aug. 6 — Rick Springfield, with John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young

Aug. 10 — Michael Franti & Spearhead, with Bombargo

Aug. 11 — My Morning Jacket

Aug. 13 — ZZ Top

Aug. 17 — Tower of Power and War

Aug. 24 — Ray LaMontagne, with The Weather Station

Aug. 25 — Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin

Sept. 4 — Gregory Alan Isakov, with Dean Johnson

Sept. 9 — Train, with Edwin McCain

Sept. 14 — OK Go

Sept. 16 — Hermanos Gutierrez

Red Butte Garden 2025 concerts: How to get tickets

Concert tickets will go on sale in two waves.

Wave 1

Tickets for concerts between May 19 and July 27 (Cheap Trick through Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Samantha Fish) will be available online for Red Butte Garden members starting April 21 at 7 p.m. MDT.

Tickets for these concerts go on sale to the general public April 25 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Wave 2

Tickets for concerts between July 28 and Sept. 16 (Toad the Wet Sprocket through Hermanos Gutierrez) will be available online for Red Butte Garden members starting April 28 at 7 p.m. MDT.

Tickets for these concerts go on sale to the general public May 2 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Those interested in the member-only presales must purchase a Garden-flex level or above membership before 6:30 p.m. MDT on April 20.

Red Butte Garden membership does not guarantee concert ticket availability, according to the news release.

Visit redbuttegarden.org/concerts for more information.