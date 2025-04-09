In a world spinning faster than we can keep up, sometimes we need a pause and an escape to somewhere that lifts and inspires us.

Netflix offers an array of movies, but some films reach beyond simple entertainment.

Here’s a list of movies that, in their own ways, offer something more.

Netflix movies that will spark inspiration in your life

‘Apollo 13′

Rated: PG

“Apollo 13″ features the 1970 space mission where an oxygen tank explosion jeopardizes the lives of astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise.

As the crew does everything in their power to survive in space, NASA engineers on Earth fight to bring them home.

The film highlights human resilience and ingenuity, turning a near-tragedy into a testament of perseverance.

‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’

Rated: TV-PG

In “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” a young Malawian boy ignores his village’s skepticism of his ability to build a wind turbine that saves his community from famine.

Amid political unrest and poverty, William’s determination drives him through challenging times. The movie highlights both personal and collective resilience.

The film underscores the power of education and hope against all odds.

‘Lionheart’

Rated: TV-PG

In “Lionheart” a Nigerian businesswoman finds herself in the leadership of her father’s company after his sudden illness.

Confronted by sexism and corporate sabotage, she navigates a male-dominated world.

The film explores power dynamics, family loyalty and survival. It offers a poignant look at resilience in the face of systemic barriers and societal norms.

‘My Octopus Teacher’

Rated: TV-G

“My Octopus Teacher” follows filmmaker Craig Foster as he forms a unique bond with an octopus in a South African kelp forest.

The movie is filmed in the underwater world where Foster’s journey becomes an exploration of friendship and the profound wisdom found in nature.

The documentary reflects on the intimacy between species and the power of silent observation.

‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

Rated: PG

In “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” a widowed cleaning lady from London, Ada Harris, dreams of owning a Dior dress.

After saving up her money she takes a trip to Paris, where her persistence and charm lead her to the world of haute couture.

Along the way, she transforms not only her own life but those around her.

‘Lion’

Rated: PG-13

“Lion” tells the true story of Saroo Brierley, played by Dev Patel. A young Indian boy separated from his family and adopted by an Australian couple.

As an adult, Saroo uses Google Earth to search for his birth home and reconnect with his biological family.

The film explores the journey of Saroo finding his identity and the emotional journey of reuniting with long-lost family.

‘Unbroken’

Rated: PG-13

“Unbroken” follows the true story of Louis Zamperini — played by Jack O’Connell — an Olympic athlete and World War II bombardier.

After surviving a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean, he endures brutal treatment as a Japanese prisoner of war.

The film highlights his resilience as he fights for survival and eventual freedom.

‘True Spirit’

Rated: TV-PG

“True Spirit” is the remarkable story of Jessica Watson. Watson is a young girl who sailed solo around the world at 16.

Her journey is filled with moments of isolation and perseverance.

Watson’s unwavering determination is an inspiring testament to human resilience and the pursuit of audacious dreams.

‘The World’s Fastest Indian’

Rated: PG-13

“The World’s Fastest Indian” follows Burt Munro’s relentless pursuit of speed, as he defies age and expectation to set a land-speed record.

His stubborn ambition and willingness to sacrifice everything for his dream resonate deeply with those seeking inspiration.

Munro’s story is nothing short of passion and drive.

‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’

Rated: PG-13

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” tells the story of Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, who escapes his care facility to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

Alongside a fugitive named Tyler, Zak embarks on a journey of self-discovery. It’s an inspiring tale of friendship.

This film will be leaving Netflix soon, so watch it while you can!

‘Nyad’

Rated: PG-13

“Nyad” features the extraordinary journey of Diana Nyad, who at 64, became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage.

Her story is nothing short of defiance, grit and the refusal to yield to age or fear.

It’s an inspiring reminder that determination can beat all odds.

‘The Deepest Breath’

Rated: PG

In “The Deepest Breath” viewers take a deep dive into the world of competitive free diving. The film explores both the thrill and risks of plunging into the ocean’s depths.

Through its intimate portrayal of daring individuals, it captures the unique human drive to face fear and push boundaries of endurance of personal stamina.

The film is a reminder that the pursuit of the impossible can be possible with ambition.

‘The Greatest Night in Pop’

Rated: PG-13

“The Greatest Night in Pop” showcases star-studded performances and unforgettable moments from a major music event.

The film captures the energy and emotion of the night, highlighting how music brings people together.

The inspiring film features the power of music’s ability to unite and create lasting memories.

‘Audrey’

Rated: TV-14

The movie “Audrey” reveals the strength behind Audrey Hepburn’s iconic elegance and offers a glimpse into the woman behind the screen.

Through interviews and archival footage, the film shows her transformation from a war survivor to an enduring symbol of grace.

‘Race’

Rated: PG-13

“Race” features the life of African-American athlete Jesse Owens, played by Stephan James, who defied racial barriers to win four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Directed by Stephen Hopkins, the film highlights Owens’ struggles against discrimination — both in the U.S. and Nazi Germany — while showcasing his determination and skill that challenged Adolf Hitler’s propaganda.