Ryan Gosling poses upon arrival at the special screening for the film "The Fall Guy" on Monday, April 22, 2024, in London. The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday, April 10, 2025, it would add the best stunt design award beginning in 2027 at the 100th annual Academy Awards.

The Oscars are introducing a new award: achievement in stunt design.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday it would add the best stunt design award beginning in 2027 at the 100th annual Academy Awards.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy president Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

“We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

The announcement comes in wake of increasing initiative to bring Oscar-level recognition to the stunt community.

Director and producer David Leitch (“The Fall Guy,” “Deadpool 2,” “Bullet Train”), who kickstarted his career as a stunt performer and coordinator, took charge on the stunt award initiative.

At the Hollywood premiere of Leitch’s “The Fall Guy,” the movie’s lead actor, Ryan Gosling, said, “This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar,” per Deadline.

In a statement shared with Variety, Leitch said, “Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history — from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Charlie Chaplin, to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers, and choreographers.”

He continued, “This has been a long journey for so many of us. Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy.”

Chad Stahelski, stuntman and “John Wick” co-director, expressed appreciation to the Academy “for really putting in the time” to recognize the stunt community, per Deadline.

“None of us (in the industry) would be here if it wasn’t for the last 100 years of stunt people,” Stahelski continued. “We’ve come a long way because a lot of other people have sacrificed a lot. So, it’s pretty cool to be here and be at the apex of an entire century of performers and coordinators and action directors.”

Details about eligibility and voting for the award will be announced in 2027 ahead of the 100th annual Academy Award ceremony. There are more than 100 stunt professionals who are members of the Academy’s Production and Technology Branch.

“I can’t express enough how thrilled and proud we are to see the Academy recognize the art and craft of stunt action design with its own Oscar category. This is a historic moment for our community,” Jeff Wolfe, president of the Stuntmen’s Association said in a statement shared with Variety.

“This recognition validates the passion, innovation, creativity and hard work that go into every fall, fight, and fireball. It’s not just a win for our industry — it’s a win for storytelling.”