Samantha Quan, from left, winner of the award for best picture for "Anora, Sean Baker, winner of the awards for best original screenplay, best film editing, best director, and best picture for "Anora," and Alex Coco, winner of the award for best picture for "Anora," attend the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Sunday night’s 97th Academy Awards ceremony was loaded to the brim.

Audiences sat through a memorable performance from “Wicked” co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, a surprise appearance from Adam Sandler, a lengthy James Bond tribute and an acceptance speech from Adrien Brody that set the record for longest speech.

The packed schedule came to a rocky finish for viewers tuning in via Hulu — moments before the awards for best actress and best picture were announced, Hulu’s livestream was cut short, per The Associated Press. Hulu chalked up the mishap to technical issues.

For those who missed the ending — “Anora” continued its streak of success through the final minutes of the ceremony.

“Anora” dominated the Oscars Sunday night, taking wins in five out of the six categories in which it was nominated, including best actress and best picture.

“Emilia Pérez” had much less to celebrate. Although it won big throughout award season and led the Academy Awards with 13 nominations, it took home just two Oscars on Sunday night.

Here are the snubs, surprises and highlights from the 2025 Oscars.

Sean Baker breaks record

Sean Baker accepts the award for best director for "Anora" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello

“Anora” director Sean Baker swept the Oscars Sunday night — taking home wins for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best film editing. He is the first person to win four Oscars for a single movie.

Baker is now tied with Walt Disney for most Academy Awards won in a year, but Disney took home awards for two separate projects.

While accepting his Oscar for best director, Baker emphasized the importance of viewing films in theaters.

“Filmmakers, keep making films for the big screen. I know I will,” Baker said.

He continued, “Distributors, please focus first and foremost on the theatrical releases of your films. Parents, introduce your children to feature films in movie theaters and you will be molding the next generation of movie lovers and filmmakers. And for all of us, when we can please watch movies in a theater and let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”

Mikey Madison, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Anora," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Jordan Strauss

Demi Moore loses best actress

After securing the Critics Choice, Golden Globe and SAG award for her performance in “The Substance,” Demi Moore’s streak was forecast to culminate with an Academy Award win.

Much to the dismay of Moore’s social media supporters, the actress lost the statuette for best actress to Mikey Madison, who starred in “Anora.”

“Every one of Demi Moore’s speeches this season was amazing, I would’ve loved to hear an Oscar speech from her. Her performance was truly one of a kind, and I’m so happy both she and the film made it this far. Just wish she could’ve won,” a disappointed fan wrote on X.

“Demi Moore robbed,” another fan wrote on X.

In her Golden Globe acceptance speech, Moore got candid about her struggles building a career in the film industry, such as being disregarded as a “popcorn actress.”

“In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough,” Moore said in her Golden Globe speech. “I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’”

Kieran Culkin wants a fourth child

While accepting his Oscar win for best supporting actor in “A Real Pain,” Kieran Culkin told his wife, Jazz, he still wants four kids.

The couple currently share two children, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf.

Culkin recalled asking his wife for a third child more than a year ago ahead of the 2024 Emmys and then referencing her promise to have one if he won while accepting the Emmy for his performance in “Succession.”

He said that after that 2024 event they joked about having a fourth.

“She goes ... ‘I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her and I said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me ... this was just over a year ago, and said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,” Culkin said on Sunday night.

After the audience laughed and applauded, Culkin continued, saying, “I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith — no pressure, I love you, I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids."

Adrien Brody gives a record-long acceptance speech

Adrien Brody, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Brutalist," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Jordan Strauss

In the wake of his SAG Award win last weekend, Timothée Chalamet was neck and neck with Adrien Brody to win the Oscar for best actor.

But the award went to Brody for his performance in “The Brutalist.” It was the 51-year-old actor’s second Oscar win.

After tossing his gum as he made his way on stage, Brody gave a 5 minute and 37 second acceptance speech — making it the longest Oscar acceptance speech of all time, per USA Today.

While mid-speech, Brody demanded the play-off music be halted so he could complete his speech.

“I’m wrapping up, please, please, please. I’m wrapping up. I will wrap up. Please. Turn the music off,” Brody said. “I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief. I will not be egregious. I promise.”

Mick Jagger fills in for Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger appeared on stage at the Oscars to present the award for best original song, which went to “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez.”

“As much as I love (presenting), I wasn’t the first choice,” Jagger said before giving the award out. “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this.”

He continued, “Bob (Dylan) didn’t want to do it because he said the best songs this year were obviously in the movie, ‘A Complete Unknown.’”

“So here I am!” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dylan really was invited to present and perform at the Oscars and turned down the opportunity.

‘When Harry Met Sally’ moment

“When Harry Met Sally” has been having a moment. After starring in a “When Harry Met Sally”-themed Super Bowl commercial, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited once again on Sunday to present the Oscar for best picture.

The pair used the opportunity to make a reference to the final scene in “When Harry Met Sally.”

When Crystal started to ramble, Ryan broke in, telling him to “cut to the chase.”

“Because when you have a chance to be an Oscar winner for the rest of your life, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” Crystal said.