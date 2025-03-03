Adrien Brody accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Brutalist" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Adrien Brody’s big moment during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony got off to a bumpy start when he forgot to spit out his gum.

As the best actor winner made his way to the stage, he paused to take the gum out of his mouth and throw it to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, who ran to accept it without missing a beat.

Once on stage, Brody started his speech by expressing gratitude to God and to the Hollywood community.

“Thank you, God. Thank you for this blessed life,” he said.

Brody, 51, is now a two-time Oscar winner.

He previously won the Academy Award for best actor in 2003 in recognition of his performance in “The Pianist.”

He was 29 at the time and became the youngest actor to take home that top award. His record still stands, according to Variety.

On Sunday, Brody was recognized for his work in “The Brutalist,” which is about a visionary architect trying to rebuild his life in the United States after surviving the Holocaust.

Brody’s character in “The Pianist” was also a Holocaust survivor, Variety reported.

Brody, who has often spoken about being connected to the Polish Jewish community through his father, acknowledged the faith-related themes of his most famous roles during his Oscars speech.

He spoke against antisemitism and in favor of a more inclusive world.

Adrien Brody, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Brutalist," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Jordan Strauss

“I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism and othering,” Brody said. “I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

“The Brutalist” also brought home the awards for best cinematography and best original score on Sunday, as the Deseret News reported.