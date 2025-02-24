Sergio Castellitto, from left, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini, and Ralph Fiennes, winners of the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Conclave," pose in the press room during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring film and television from last year, were handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles.

“Conclave” took home the most coveted award for best ensemble cast over the dominating Golden Globe film “Emilia Pérez.”

At 74 years old, Martin Short took home his first-ever SAG Award for his performance in “Only Murders in the Building” — but he missed the ceremony due to a case of COVID-19, per Deadline.

Timothée Chalamet also earned his first SAG Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the music biopic “A Complete Unknown.” At 29, the win cemented Chalamet as the youngest actor to win in the best actor category at the SAG Awards — “I want to be one of the greats,” he declared while accepting the award, per Variety.

While Chalamet’s win was semi-expected by SAG Award predictors, “Conclave” and Short were not anticipated to take home any honors.

All major entertainment awards share nearly identical nomination lists — the Golden Globes, Emmys, Oscars, BAFTA and SAG Awards typically highlight the same group of actors and films. This year is no different.

Winners at award shows leading up to the Academy Awards can offer hints as to which actors and films might take home Oscars.

But after the SAG Awards, “Nobody should feel particularly confident in whatever their best picture prediction is for next Sunday!” says The Hollywood Reporter.

Here is the complete list of 2025 SAG Award winners.

SAG Award winners in film

Best ensemble cast

Winner: “Conclave”

“Conclave” “A Complete Unknown”

“Anora”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Female actor in a leading role

Winner: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Demi Moore, “The Substance” Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Male actor in a leading role

Winner: Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Female actor in a supporting role

Winner: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Male actor in a supporting role

Winner: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble

Winner: “The Fall Guy”

“The Fall Guy” “Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”

SAG Award winners in television

Best ensemble cast in a drama series

Winner: “Shōgun”

“Shōgun” “Bridgerton”

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Slow Horses”

Female actor in a drama series

Winner: Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Male actor in a drama series

Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Best ensemble cast in a comedy series

Winner: “Only Murders in the Building”

“Only Murders in the Building” “Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Shrinking”

Female actor in a comedy series

Winner: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Male actor in a comedy series

Winner: Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Female actor in a limited series

Winner: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Male actor in a limited series

Winner: Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best action performance by a stunt ensemble