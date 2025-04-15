On Monday, Katy Perry, Gayle King, journalist Lauren Sanchez and more launched into space with Blue Origin’s all-female mission — the first all-female mission in over 60 years, per USA Today.

They were eager to bring “female finesse” to the intergalactic, said the article. But what was meant to inspire women drew backlash instead. With many criticizing — women and celebrities included — finding the space journey performative and silly.

Celebrities including Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer and Olivia Wilde publicly criticized the all-female space venture. Munn referred to the mission, led by Jeff Bezos, as “gluttonous,” on television, according to GB News.

Wilde posted to her Instagram story a meme of Perry exiting the spacecraft and commented, “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess,” reported Fox News.

The six women spent a total of 10 minutes and 21 seconds in space, Deseret News previously reported.

While in flight, Perry sang “What a Wonderful World.” Once landed, she kissed the ground — an act that many felt was more theatrical than triumphant.

Once anchored back on earth, applause was lacking

On social media, the launch was seen less as inspirational and more as indulgent. One user named it “the Barbie space mission,” while another wrote, “One small step for the rich, privileged womanhood, one giant leap for obnoxious photo ops.”

Others mocked how short the mission was, sharing music videos that last longer than the 10 minutes the crew spent in space.

Social media users were having a field day when Perry kissed the ground after her commercial-length excursion. They pointed out the astronauts who spent 286 days stuck in space returned with a less-dramatic landing.

Even Wendy’s weighed in, publicly dismissing Perry’s out-of-this-world stunt with dry indifference to the pop star’s attempt at an inspirational movement.

Model Emily Ratjkowski posted on TikTok calling the flight sharing that she is “disgusted” and questioning the mission’s purpose. Her frustration mirrored that sending the celebrity-filled spacecraft into orbit held more spectacle than substance, achieving very little — if anything at all.