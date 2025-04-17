David Friedberg, Sean Gunn and Mina Kimes compete in the last semifinal game of "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

The latest game of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” delivered a shocking ending, as three contestants fought hard to claim the last spot in the finals.

During Wednesday’s game, ESPN/NFL analyst Mina Kimes, actor Sean Gunn (“Gilmore Girls,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and entrepreneur Dave Friedberg were tested on everything from Shakespeare to state flags.

The very first clue out of the gate tested the players’ knowledge of Utah’s new state flag.

Utah’s state flag gets a shoutout on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

Kimes had control of the board at the start of the game, and chose to select the following clue in the category “Run it up the state flagpole”:

“Utah’s revamped state flag features a beehive, once favored by Brigham Young as an emblem of this religion.”

Friedberg buzzed in with “What is Mormonism?” — which host Ken Jennings deemed correct — and added $200 to his score.

The flag’s new design — a beehive above a white star, against a horizontal blue, red and white mountain backdrop — was selected in November 2022 from nearly 7,000 submissions by the public, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The blue stripe at the top represents Utah’s skies and lakes; the white rugged stripe symbolizes Utah’s snowy white peaks; and the red stripe at the bottom honors the red rocks of southern Utah, according to flag.utah.gov.

The hexagon shape at the center “cradles the beehive and represents unity and the strength of Utah’s people,” while the beehive represents Utah’s “history and a sense of community,” per flag.utah.gov.

Public response to the new flag design was mixed.

In 2024, roughly a year after lawmakers unveiled the new flag, a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll of Utah voters revealed that 41% of respondents supported the design while 37% were opposed to it. The remaining 22% answered “don’t know,” the Deseret News reported.

Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, speaks on Utah Flag Day and to celebrate Utah's new state flag, the beehive flag, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 9, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Although Friedberg correctly answered the clue, he struggled to gain momentum.

Most of the semifinal game featured a tight battle between Kimes and Gunn — which made the outcome of the game all the more surprising.

Going into the Final Jeopardy round, Gunn had the lead with $22,000 while Kimes was close behind with $17,000. Friedberg trailed significantly with $8,700.

But Friedberg wagered almost all of his money on the Final Jeopardy clue — and he was the only one to get it right: “Called the premier movie industry event for the Balkans, this festival began 30 years ago when the city was under siege.”

With his correct response of “What is the Sarajevo Film Festival?” Friedberg earned the final spot in the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” finals.

Another Brigham Young shoutout on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

Wednesday’s game marked at least the second time Brigham Young got a shoutout on this season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

During a quarterfinal game — which also featured Kimes — a clue drew attention to the honor code at Brigham Young University, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

And back in January, during the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions,” BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff also got a shoutout, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Jennings, who is a BYU grad and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has previously said he does not suggest clues of that nature to the show’s writers.

“I would not be injecting my own identity politics into the game,” he previously told the Deseret News during an interview about his latest book.

Who is competing in the ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ 2025 finale?

Friedberg joins comedian W. Kamau Bell and actor Robin Thede in the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” finale, which airs April 23 at 8 p.m. MDT on ABC.

The following Wednesday, April 30, will feature the premiere of the third Masters tournament.

The prestigious tournament highlights some of the quiz show’s top players competing for a $500,000 prize and the Trebek Trophy, as the Deseret News reported.