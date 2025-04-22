A game controller for the Nintendo Switch 2 is demonstrated during a media event, in New York, Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The long awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is nearly here.

According to an announcement from the video game company, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be available to pre-order in the U.S. starting Thursday, which is six weeks before the new system will be released on June 5.

The company also shared that the U.S. prices for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 + “Mario Kart World” bundle haven’t changed since they were first announced on April 2.

The prices are $449.99 and $499.99, respectively.

Options for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order

When it comes to pre-ordering the Switch 2, you can choose to either have it shipped to your home directly or you can choose to pre-order from a physical location and pick it up as soon as it’s ready, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here are the various options for pre-ordering yours.

At Best Buy, pre-orders for the console, games and accessories will be available online and on the app starting on Thursday at 12 a.m. EDT. You will be able to do in-store pick up at most stores on June 5 at 12 a.m. EDT/June 4 at 9 p.m. PDT.

Walmart pre-orders begin on Thursday at 12 a.m. EDT, and if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4, you can get free delivery by 9 a.m. on June 5 “while supplies last.”

Pre-orders for the console, games and accessories at Target will begin on Thursday at 12 a.m. EDT.

Prime members that pre-order a Switch 2 through Amazon will receive “Release Date Delivery,” which allows them to receive the console on the day it releases, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On X, GameStop announced that it will begin pre-orders online on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT and in-store when doors open for the day. The company will also hold an in-store midnight release for the Switch 2 beginning on June 5 at 12 a.m. EDT/June 4 at 9 p.m. PDT.

Prices for Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and games

Here are the prices for the accessories and games for the Switch 2, according to Nintendo’s website.

Accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair: $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap: $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set: $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set: $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.99

Nintendo 2 All-In-One Carrying Case: $84.99

Nintendo 2 AC Adapter: $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card — 256GB for Nintendo Switch 2: $59.99

Games