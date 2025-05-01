Robert Pattinson portrays Edward Cullen, left, and Kristen Stewart portrays Bella Swan in a scene from "The Twilight Saga: New Moon." The "Twilight" movies are among the films that will be coming to Netflix in May.

May is already creeping in inevitably like the credits at the end of a film. And with it comes a fresh lineup of movies on Netflix — some classics, some new, all streaming from the comfort of your couch from home.

Here’s to a new month of movies calling you to press play and disappear from reality for a while.

Movies coming in May

May 1

‘Past Lives’

Rated: PG-13

Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), childhood sweethearts separated by immigration, reconnect over two decades.

Their reunion in New York, now complicated by Nora’s marriage to Arthur, stirs the questions and weight of fate and the lives they might have lived.

‘The Walk’

Rated: PG

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Philippe Petit who walked between the Twin Towers on a high-wire in 1974. The film features the thin line between an obsession and an art.

‘Twilight’

Rated: PG-13

A quiet girl meets a mysterious vampire and everything in the world shifts. Kristen Stewart plays Bella who falls in love with Edward, played by Robert Pattinson.

The film is full of adolescent ache, gloomy skies, sparkling skin and deathly romance.

‘New Moon’

Rated: PG-13

Bella is left behind by Edward. She finds comfort and a deeper friendship with Jacob (Taylor Lautner). Though, as much warmth as Jacob brings Bella, there is still an ache in her heart with Edward’s absence.

A love triangle unfolds and everyone knows the mess that can bring. Especially when werewolves and vampires are involved.

‘Eclipse’

Rated: PG-13

The love triangle between Bella, Edward and Jacob turns emotional wounds into a full-blown battle. They are left fighting physically and emotionally to survive.

Despite their differences the vampires and the wolf pack come together to protect Bella. Truces are made and hearts are broken in “Eclipse.”

‘Breaking Dawn Part 1′

Rated: PG-13

Wedding bells ring as Bella marries Edward and fully steps into the life of blood suckers. They take off on a luxury honeymoon which ends in a way no one saw coming.

‘Breaking Dawn Part 2′

Rated: PG-13

Bella, newly a vampire, learns to mother a one-of-a-kind child with the help of the Cullens. Her baby becomes a threat to them all. A battle takes place that is necessary to regaining peace for the family.

May 5

‘Britain and the Blitz’

Rated: PG-13

“Britain and the Blitz” is a documentary that revisits the dark days of World War II through firsthand accounts. It captures the German bombing campaign, the resilience of citizens and the impact made on British society.

May 9

‘Nonnas’

Rated: PG

Vince Vaughn plays a man who finds himself a bit lost after his mother’s death. In honor of her, he opens an Italian restaurant staffed by local grandmothers — nonnas.

Each nonna brings a new legacy and recipe to the restaurant. The movie features grief, family and bonds that come over a home-cooked meal.

May 23

‘Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds’

Rated: N/A

Netflix original “Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds” offers a view of the U.S. Air Force’s elite demonstration squadron. The 90-minute documentary features the rigorous training, high-stakes and personal sacrifices the pilots commit to in the name of precision and patriotism.