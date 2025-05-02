This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and David Harbour in a scene from "Thunderbolts."

Reviews for the Marvel franchise’s newest movie are coming in hot, with critics praising “Thunderbolts*” and its director, Jake Schreier.

It’s no “Avengers,” according to reviewers, but maybe that’s the point, as attempts to recreate past gems in the franchise have grown tiresome.

Critics think the film brings freshness into an overdone franchise, while leaning hard on a standout cast. They say you can’t quite call it a revival, but it is somewhat a relief — Marvel finally did something new.

“Thunderbolts*” brings together a team of wallflower antiheroes for a mission that’s more personal than is typical in the Marvel universe.

The team is led by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan.)

It also includes: Red Guardian (David Harbour); Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen); Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko); and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell.)

“Thunderbolts*” shows the team trying to rescue a man named Bob (Lewis Pullman) from a government lab. The movie trades Marvel’s usual CGI-driven spectacle for a more character-driven story. The outsider group comes together a little broken and discover that their unique quirks, when combined, can achieve wonders.

What critics are saying