The first Met Gala was held in 1948, founded by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert — who also helped launch New York Fashion Week, according to Time.

Back then, the event consisted of a midnight dinner with a $50 ticket, a far cry from today’s $75,000 party-of-the-year, reported by the BBC.

Over the decades, fashion’s biggest night has left behind more than memories, but cultural points displayed in sequins and tulle.

Most memorable moments of the Met Gala over the years

1996

It seems only right to begin with Princess Diana, one of the world’s most enduring fashion icons. She made her first and only Met Gala appearance in 1996, wearing a navy Dior slip dress — and in classic Diana fashion — appeared more of herself than the crown, per Harpers Bazaar.

She chose her self-expression over expectations and whether or not the monarchy approved, she made history. And looked beautiful doing it.

2017

In 2017, Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala in a sculptural Comme des Garcons creation, per Harpers Bazaar. The avant-garde swirl of floral cutouts consumed her like a form of living art.

She paired the dress with strappy heels and a top knot. The look was bold, bizarre and unforgettably chic.

2018

It would be wrong to recount unforgettable Met Gala moments without mentioning Zendaya — whose looks could fill the entire list on their own.

In 2018 — the Met Gala’s theme was Heavenly Bodies — she arrived wearing armor and a metallic gown as she portrayed Joan of Arc.

2019

Public appearances by the Olsen twins are rare, which makes each one feel significant and like something to be cherished.

In 2019, they arrived at the Met Gala in matching black leather dresses. They remain the only adult twins who can dress alike and somehow still make it look cool and chic.

2019

The 2019 Met Gala was a big year for the event. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The night was full of exaggerated and surreal fashion moments, and often left viewers wondering if anyone really understood the theme at all.

One thing was certain: Jared Leto turned heads. Quite literally — by carrying his own.

Leto cradled a lifelike replica of his own head all night, like it was any other accessory.

2021

In 2021, Billie Eilish shed her signature oversized tees and baggy shorts for a Marilyn Monroe inspired gown by Oscar de la Renta, per Instyle.

She proved to everyone that night that she can wear whatever she wants, and make it entirely her own.

2022

Let‘s pause the fashion flashbacks for a moment and talk about one of the most unexpected red carpet exchanges. In 2022, Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow traded a casual “I love you.” It was sweet, awkward and very obviously, entirely unplanned.

Chamberlain’s stunned reaction said it all. The clip went viral and a maybe-someday love story was unofficially born — and charmed everyone who watched it.

2024

Tyla earned her place in fashion lore at the 2024 Met Gala, with “The Garden of Time” as the theme. She arrived in a sculpted sand dress, shaped like an hourglass, complete with an hourglass in hand.

Later in the evening, the dress had to be cut with scissors just so she could sit. Another frequent reminder that fashion isn’t for the weak.