A general view of atmosphere at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The world’s top podcasters — such as Joe Rogan (“The Joe Rogan Experience”), Theo Von (“This Past Weekend”) and Alex Cooper (“Call Her Daddy”) — might rub shoulders with the finest television and movie actors at the next Golden Globes.

On Wednesday, the Golden Globes announced a new award category: best podcast.

Organizers said the decision reflects the Globes’ “unwavering commitment to providing a platform to the full spectrum of entertainment,” per the announcement. The new category will debut at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2026.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes organization, said in a statement.

Hoehne continued, “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations. By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

The top 25 podcasts will qualify for the award, these will be narrowed down to six nominees for the category. Further details on eligibility for the Best Podcast award are expected to release in the coming weeks.

Among the current top 25 podcasts in the United States are “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “Call Her Daddy” (Alex Cooper), “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” and “Smartless” (Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett), per The Podcast Charts.

“The Golden Globes have always celebrated the best in film and television,” Hoehne told Variety. “Now, we’re making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

When are the next Golden Globes?

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. MT on CBS and Paramount+.

For the second consecutive year, comedian and actor Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony.