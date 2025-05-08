Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, attends as MrBeast celebrates the premiere of the new Prime Video Competition Series “Beast Games” at a content creator special screening on December 18, 2024, in Santa Monica, California.

A second and third season of MrBeast’s “Beast Games” are reportedly in the works at Prime Video.

Neither Amazon MGM Studios nor MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, have officially announced a renewal of the reality game show, but applications for “Beast Games” Season 2 are open.

In the first season of the series, 1,000 contestants competed for a $5 million cash prize — the largest game show cash prize in history, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

The inaugural season was won by Jeffrey Randall Allen, who beat out 999 competitors to take home $10 million, after a game of chance doubled the prize.

“Beast Games” reached 50 million viewers after 25 days on Prime Video, making it Prime’s most-watched unscripted series ever, per Variety.

During a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins implied that the reality game series would be renewed.

“We’re going to do a couple more seasons of that, I think, soon,” he said of ‘Beast Games,’ in reference to success Prime Video has seen through collaboration with creators like Donaldson, per Deadline.

Donaldson previously said he would keep making the show and “another 10 seasons could happen,” he said during a recent panel for Deadline‘s Contenders Television: Documentary, Unscripted & Variety event.

He then added, “(Sean) Klitzner is kind of my boss in this regard, and he told me I wasn’t allowed to speak about that subject during this interview.”

In another interview on The Colin and Samir Show, Donaldson said, “I love what we did with Beast Games. I’m doing it. I loved working with Prime Video so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them. 100 per cent. There’s no way we’re not.”

How to apply for ‘Beast Games’ Season 2

Applications for “Beast Games” Season 2 are now available online.

There are a handful of stipulations to apply for the series — applicants must have a valid US Passport, be at least 18 years old, be available between May and July 2025 and a few other requirements.

To apply, applicants must submit a photo, video and answer a series of questions.

When will Season 2 of ‘Beast Games’ come out?

There is no official release date for Season 2 of ‘Beast Games.’

The first season of the series started filming mid-summer 2024 and debuted on Prime Video in December, per the Deseret News.