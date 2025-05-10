Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in Season 2 of "Gilmore Girls."

Mother‘s Day is this Sunday, May 11. As we celebrate our real-life mothers this Mother‘s Day, let‘s not forget the TV moms who raised us, too.

Here are the best TV moms to have ever graced our screens.

The best TV moms of all time

June Cleaver, ‘Leave it to Beaver’

Streaming: Prime Video

June Cleaver, played by Barbara Billingsley, was a steady heart and motherly addition in “Leave it to Beaver.”

She managed a spotless home in pearls and heels, and offered wisdom and support — not only to Beaver — but to those watching the show.

Morticia Addams, ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Wednesday’ and more

Streaming: Netflix

Morticia Addams, played by many iconic actresses like Anjelica Huston and Catherine Zeta-Jones, redefined what motherhood looks like with a gothic twist in “The Addams Family.” She is cool, elegant and slightly unbothered. Yet, raises her children with love — allowing room for curiosity and bizarre moments.

Some might say Morticia doesn’t just nurture her children, she empowers them, and reminds other mothers that good parenting can be done in many more ways than one.

Claire Dunphy and Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, ‘Modern Family’

Streaming: Max

Claire Dunphy, played by Julie Bowen and Gloria, played by Sofia Vergara, bring two very different looks at Motherhood to our television screens.

In “Modern Family” both moms are equally assertive, confident, full of heart and flaws alike — but in very individual ways.

Both of these moms deserve credit for giving motherhood their all, even while they are figuring it out themselves.

Peggy Bundy, ‘Married... with Children’

Streaming: Hulu

Peggy Bundy, played by Katey Sagal in “Married...With Children.” She isn’t what you would consider your traditional TV mom — and that is exactly why she deserves a spot on this list. She is featured on “Married... with Children” with big hair, bold outfits and sharp wit.

She fully embraces motherhood, but on her own terms. While she may not be baking cookies and tidying the home while her children are out, she is always herself. And that is as much of an important lesson as any of the others.

Lucille Bluth, ‘Arrested Development’

Streaming: Netflix

Lucille Bluth, played by Jessica Walter in “Arrested Development” is described best as a mother who mothers with eyebrows raised and never short of insults.

Yet, beneath the hard criticism, she is a mother who sees what her kids are capable of and is loyal to her kids in reminding them that her — often cold — criticism is in their best interest.

Carol Brady, ‘The Brady Bunch’

Streaming: Paramount +

Carol Brady, played by Florence Henderson, is the focus of one of television’s favorite families, “The Brady Bunch.” She raised six kids with an endless supply of grace, patience and wisdom. That‘s not to mention her sharp style.

Brady is the epitome of a put-together mother who makes everything appear effortless. If anyone deserves recognition on Mother‘s Day, it‘s Carol Brady, the woman behind one of the most iconic families.

Lorelai Gilmore, ‘Gilmore Girls’

Streaming: Hulu, Netflix

Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, is the kind of mom who breaks the rules with her kids every once in a while.

Paving the path to motherhood in her own way, she raised her daughter, Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, in “Gilmore Girls” to laugh at life even when things feel chaotic and discouraging.

The mother-daughter duo has definitely left a lasting impression in all viewer’s hearts.

Lois Wilkerson, ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Streaming: Hulu

Lois Wilkerson, played by Jane Kaczmarek, in “Malcolm in the Middle” is a louder mom than the others viewed on-screen. Loud, but also relentless in supporting her children.

She knows what they are capable of and what they deserve in life and isn’t about to back down from seeing them get there.

Lois never gave up on her children and is a reminder to viewers to never give up on themselves as well.