Selena Gomez with the limited-edition Selena Gomez Oreo cookies. The Oreos will be available at retailers nationwide beginning June 9.

She’s a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, a two-time Grammy nominee, has written nine Billboard top ten hits and now, Selena Gomez has her own Oreo cookie flavor.

The flavor of the Oreo cookie was inspired by Gomez’s longstanding love of horchata — a sweet Latin American beverage made with rice, cinnamon and sugar, per an Oreo press release.

Each Oreo cookie has a layer of chocolate and cinnamon creme as well as a layer of sweetened condensed milk flavored creme dusted with cinnamon sugar. The multi-layer cremes are sandwiched between two chocolate-cinnamon flavored wafers — creating a “sweet-and-spiced flavor combo,” per Oreo.

“Making my own Oreo cookie was a lot of fun. I grew up loving them, so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment,” Gomez said in a press release.

She continued, “I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I’m excited for my fans to try it.”

In addition to the horchata-inspired Oreo, roughly every three packages of Gomez’s Oreos will include one exclusive cookie embossed with the singer‘s signature on the wafer, per Oreo. This marks the first time Oreo has ever put a signature on its cookie.

“Tapping into Selena’s world—her cultural roots, her loyal fan base, her musical journey— propels the Oreo brand’s cultural relevance and playful personality to new heights,” Michelle Deignan, Vice President of Oreo, said in a press release.

“The Oreo brand is constantly discovering new parts of itself through creative and unexpected innovations. This collaboration embodies our commitment to delighting our consumers in unexpected ways and further establishes our footprint in the music industry.”

Where to get the Selena Gomez Oreo cookies

Selena Gomez’s Oreo will be released for presale in the United States on Monday, June 2 at www.OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab.

The Oreos will be available at retailers nationwide beginning on Monday, June 9 and will remain available while supplies last.

The cookies will also be available in Canada and Brazil on Monday, June 9 and in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, June 17.