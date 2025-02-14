Post Malone performs before the NBA All-Star Game at the Delta Center on Sunday Feb. 19, 2023. The singer recently released a new limited edition Oreo flavor.

Post Malone walked into the Grammys earlier this month with a whopping eight nominations and walked out without a trophy. But he did leave the ceremony with a notable distinction: He’s now the most nominated performing artist in Grammy history (18 total nominations) without a win, per the online entertainment magazine Consequence.

The singer — who seems to be a friend to just about everybody in the music industry — likely isn’t too down about this. A Grammy nomination is still a Grammy nomination, after all, and Billboard recently listed him as one of the top artists of the 21st century.

But if he was feeling some sadness, or at the very least, disappointment, Post Malone can take some consolation in another (albeit more subjective) distinction: He’s released one of the best — if not the best — Oreo flavor into the world.

Post Malone releases a limited edition Oreo

Post Malone’s limited edition Oreos hit shelves on Feb. 3 — a day after the Grammys.

In a teaser promoting the new cookie, the singer can be seen wearing a harness as he stands on a rocky cliff comprised of Oreo crumbs, mining for the best flavor.

His smile widens as he discovers his concoction.

The result of his efforts have led to a history-making cookie.

The Post Malone-inspired Oreos are the first cookie in the brand’s history to have a swirled creme, as the Deseret News previously reported. The creme features a mix of salted caramel and shortbread flavor, twisted between one chocolate Oreo and one golden Oreo.

While the singer didn’t share any of the other flavor combinations he experimented with, he told USA Today that “it was love at first bite, to be poetic.”

But do consumers agree?

Are Post Malone’s Oreos good?

The general consensus online appears to be favorable.

And they’re in high demand — at least in Utah. It took my family three trips to find a package, and even then, there were only four left on the shelves.

There’s been some pretty weird/awful Oreo offerings over the years — looking at you, Swedish Fish — but Post Malone’s Oreos are the cream of the crop. By a long shot.

I’d even go as far as to say they’re life-changing.

For my entire life, I’ve been a twist-my-Oreo-apart-and-eat-it-one-half-at-a-time kind of gal.

But Post Malone’s Oreos are not meant to be consumed this way.

The mixture of flavors on the inside — along with the two different cookie flavors on the outside — are best enjoyed when tasted simultaneously. So, even if you’re a creature of habit who is used to taking your cookie apart, please do your best to resist the urge. Just bite into it and let the flavors wash over you.

If you want to get really philosophical, Post Malone’s flavorful approach embodies his music — a mix of genres that has blended pop, hip-hop and country (the cookies also have nine different designs that represent the phases of his career over the years). It’s worked well for his career, and it’s made for a smash hit of an Oreo.

But be warned: The cookie is really, really sweet.

I lack self-discipline and got a little carried away. But the consumer experience is probably best enjoyed if you limit yourself to one or two at a time (easier said than done).

“Did I just create the best Oreo ever?” Post Malone asks at the end of the video that shows him digging deep for a flavor that is going to rock the world.

Yes, yes you did, Posty (in my humble opinion).

And with an accomplishment like that, who even needs a Grammy?