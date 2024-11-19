Post Malone performs during the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. The singer announced a stadium tour with a stop at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 29, 2025.

Shortly after concluding his “F-1 Trillion” tour — which formally introduced his country music side to fans across the U.S. — Post Malone has announced his biggest tour yet.

Next year, the rapper-turned-country artist will headline 25 stadiums across North America — his first stadium tour. And he’ll kick it off near his Utah home.

Post Malone will kick off 2025 stadium tour in Salt Lake City

On Tuesday, Malone announced a 2025 stadium tour that will start at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium — a 51,000 seat venue that in recent years has welcomed country superstars like Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, George Strait and Chris Stapleton.

The Utah show, slated for April 29, will feature a mix of the singer’s biggest hits, fan favorites and songs from his debut country album, “F-1 Trillion,” according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. “F-1 Trillion” received a Grammy nomination for best country album, and includes the hit “I Had Some Help,” which sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks.

The show at Rice-Eccles will also mark Malone’s second concert in Utah in less than a year. Just a couple of months ago, the singer kicked off his “F-1 Trillion” tour at West Valley City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre — and he didn’t hold back when it came to sharing his love for the Beehive State.

“Moving here to this amazing state was one of the best things I’ve done in my life, besides have a baby girl,” Malone told his cheering fans, according to a video shared by Salt Lake-based country radio station The Bull on TikTok. “I moved to L.A. when I was a kid, and I was like, ‘Hey this is not kind of where I want to be.’ So I did a show here right on the Salt Flats, and I was like, ‘This place rocks.’ ... Like a week later we bought a house here. I gotta say, Utah is one of the most beautiful places on the planet, and I’m so grateful and so honored to be a resident here, ladies and gentlemen.”

The singer, who lives in Cottonwood Heights, has previously called Utah an “oasis” away from Hollywood. Despite his heavy touring schedule, he’s been fairly active in his Utah community. He performed at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, lent his eclectic style to the salmon pink Raising Cane’s location in Midvale and donated a signed acoustic guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

Malone won’t be alone when he kicks off his tour in Utah next year; he’s bringing in singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell, and country star Jelly Roll — who like Malone could soon become a Utah resident.

Jelly Roll (a potential Utah resident) is joining Post Malone on tour

Jelly Roll, known for hits like “Save Me” and “Need a Favor,” kicked off his 54-stop “Beautifully Broken” tour in Salt Lake City earlier this year — and dropped a bombshell during the sold-out concert.

“I’ve got to take a second to go off script. I could not have asked for a better first night of this tour y’all. I want y’all to know this place is one of the most beautiful places,” Jelly Roll said during his Delta Center concert. “I truly could not have asked for a better way to open this tour. I could not have asked for a better crowd tonight, Salt Lake City.”

And then he made a bold declaration: “I’ve decided I’m going to buy a house in Park City.”

Before that concert, Jelly Roll also left kids a $700 tip at a lemonade stand in West Valley City, per the Deseret News. “We were so thirsty, that we wanted to come bless y’all,” the singer said as he handed out the tip. “We don’t need no change. You keep that tip, OK? You go buy you something really nice, alright, because you worked hard.”

Jelly Roll will return to Utah to join Post Malone at Rice-Eccles Stadium, along with singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell.

How to get tickets for Post Malone’s Rice-Eccles Stadium show

Fans across the U.S. and Canada can register for access to tickets in the artist presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone, according to the news release. The artist presale begins Nov. 22, and tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. local time at livenation.com.

Post Malone’s tour follows another recent show announcement for Rice-Eccles Stadium. This past September, Live Nation announced that Billy Joel and Sting will co-headline a show at Rice-Eccles on May 23 — about a month after Post Malone’s show.

Jason Farrell, president of Live Nation Utah, said that concert “is sure to be one of the biggest concert experiences of 2025″ and noted that Utah has become a “destination for music artists of all sizes,” the Deseret News reported.

“There’s a reason why, and it’s not just because Utah is a beautiful state, and it is,” he said, according to the Deseret News. “But we in Utah have, hands down, the greatest fans in the entire world. Night after night I am told by artists coming off stage that it was the best show they’ve ever played, that it was the best crowd they’ve ever played in front of. And it’s not lip service, it’s not selling it to the audience. It’s the truth.”