Jelly Roll performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Jelly Roll said that he is going to buy a house in Park City during a concert at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

Utah may soon gain another celebrity resident.

“I’ve decided I’m going to buy a house in Park City,” Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll declared at his Salt Lake City concert on Tuesday night.

He followed up on his comment about his real-estate endeavors with an invitation to the Delta Center audience: “So if y’all want to see me and my sexy wife out, feel free to stop by and say hello.”

Jelly Roll kicked off his 54-stop “Beautifully Broken” tour in Salt Lake City, after spending four days at the Maverik Center rehearsing for the tour, he told the audience as he thanked them for selling-out the show.

“I’ve got to take a second to go off script. I could not have asked for a better first night of this tour y’all. I want y’all to know this place is one of the most beautiful places. I’ve been here for four days at the Maverik Center rehearsing and getting ready for this tour, I’ve been all over this place — I’ve been to Park City, I’ve been to Heber, I’ve been to West Valley, I’ve been to Salt Lake City,” Jelly Roll said. “I truly could not have asked for a better way to open this tour. I could not have asked for a better crowd tonight, Salt Lake City.”

Jelly Roll’s fellow musician, Post Malone, has also gushed about Utah on several occasions.

“I love living here in Cottonwood Heights,” Malone, one of the city’s most famous residents, said in a video clip shared by the city of Cottonwood Heights. “It’s the most amazing place ever, and I have had such a great time over these years, and I love you guys, too.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Katherine Heigl says she lives in Utah because it is “the right choice” for her and her family and because she feels “more centered and aware of what’s going on” in her kid’s lives, according to “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”

“It’s a smaller town, I know who your friends are, I know who you are spending time with, I know what’s up with school,” Heigl added. “It’s just easier to keep my finger on the pulse.”

Jelly Roll stops at Utah lemonade stand

While preparing for his tour-opening concert in Utah, Jelly Roll took a pit stop at a kids’ lemonade stand in West Valley City, Utah.

“So today was an interesting day, my kid and her cousins wanted to do a lemonade stand. And they had a famous singer come and buy some lemonade,” Wendy Gardunio wrote in a Facebook post. “Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in west valley(?) And for him to be so generous with giving them almost $700.”

Gardunio’s post was accompanied with photos of Jelly Roll and the kids, as well as the large stack of cash he left as a tip.

Watch: Jelly Rolls leaves large tip at Utah lemonade stand

Jelly Roll ordered three lemonades and two orange juices from the lemonade stand in West Valley City. He paid the young girl what he owed for the drinks — $2.50 — and then handed her a large wad of cash as a “tip.”

“We were so thirsty, that we wanted to come bless y’all,” Jelly Roll said as he handed out the tip. “We don’t need no change. You keep that tip, OK? You go buy you something really nice, alright, because you worked hard.”

“You have a great day, OK, save some of that money!”