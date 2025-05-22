This image shows the character Stitch in a still from the film "Lilo & Stitch."

Disney has a lot riding on the success of “Lilo & Stitch,” the studio’s latest attempt in a string of live-action remakes — but critics are not impressed with the film.

Early reviews of “Lilo & Stitch,” which releases in theaters on May 23, claim the movie is another unnecessary remake and fails to add anything to what the animated movie already provided.

“I guess when you take something that works and make it work slightly less, it still kinda works,” TheWrap wrote in a review, adding that the movie is “longer and not as good, just the way Disney likes it.”

Similarly, The Associated Press said, “Disney should have left the original alone.”

On the heels of Disney’s controversy-shrouded “Snow White” remake, Disney began to hit the brakes on its stream of live-action remakes.

The company put production of the live-action “Tangled” adaptation on an indefinite pause, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

“Lilo & Stitch” will serve as a gauge of how interested audiences are in Disney’s live-action remakes.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, it is forecasted to debut over Memorial Day weekend with $165 million at the box office, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Critics’ reviews of ‘Lilo & Stitch’

“This remake doesn’t feel like its own movie, but rather a doomed attempt to reengineer a miracle,” wrote Vulture.

“Lively, fast-paced and ever so familiar, the picture is a happy addition to the holiday,” praised the Seattle Times, adding, “It’s worth leaving the house to see.”

“The heart of this story remains firmly intact, but there’s something about seeing it rendered in live-action that takes away its inherent magic,” per IndieWire. “It’s harder to fall into, much tougher to lose yourself in.”

The New York Times said, “There’s just enough to make for a moderately fun, mostly serviceable and often adorable revamp that will probably satisfy fans of the original.”

“This ‘Lilo & Stitch’ is ‘broken but still good,’” wrote USA Today. “Even if it’s ultimately an unnecessary new take on a chaotic masterpiece.”

The Guardian called the remake a “heavily CG-augmented quasi-live-action monstrosity.”

“These half-hearted substitutions prove entirely pointless in practice, shot and cobbled together as they are with the hasty quality of a reality TV show,” wrote the Independent, calling the film a “travesty.”

“Lilo & Stitch is not only incredibly well cast, it also brings the movie into 2025 with some smart changes and thoughtful additions,” applauded Paste Magazine.

The New York Post called the movie a “depressing remake” and “another creativity-free live-action remake.”

“‘Lilo & Stitch’ isn’t an embarrassment,” writes Variety. “But instead of deepening our love for the originals, they tend to chip away at it, undermining the magic on which Walt founded the company."

Watch: Trailer for ‘Lilo & Stitch’