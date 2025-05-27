Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on the set of "America's Got Talent." Klum is not returning for Season 20 and will be replaced by Mel B.

As the 20th season of “America’s Got Talent” premieres, viewers will notice at least one major change: no Heidi Klum.

The longtime “AGT” judge is not joining Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara this season.

Here’s a look at Klum’s absence — and who’s replacing her.

Why isn’t Heidi Klum on ‘AGT’?

Klum’s absence from the 20th season of “AGT” has been known for a few months.

But even before that, speculation that Klum wouldn’t be a part of the new season started to emerge when it was announced that the model would be rejoining “Project Runway” for its 21st season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Klum was a host on “Project Runway” for 16 seasons (2004-17) before stepping away in 2018, People reported.

The upcoming season of “Project Runway” premieres July 31 on Freeform.

“AGT,” where Klum was a judge for 11 of the past 12 seasons, per Deadline, premieres May 27.

“AGT” hasn’t revealed the reason for Klum’s departure — including if it was a scheduling issue — but sources close to the show told Deadline it could be a “business decision as Klum commands one of the top salaries in reality TV.”

“Heidi has been an incredible part of 'AGT,’ bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show,“ an ”AGT” production representative said in a statement to Deadline. “We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We’d love for our paths to cross again.”

Who is the new judge on ‘AGT’?

Mel B, a member of the Spice Girls, takes Klum’s place on the “America’s Got Talent” stage.

The singer judged alongside Klum for Seasons 8-13 of the show, and was also a judge on the show’s spinoff “AGT: Fantasy League,” according to Deadline.

“AGT” premieres Tuesday and will air weekly.

The live portion of the show begins in August.