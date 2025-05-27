This image released by HBO shows actors, from left, Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout, who will portray Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley in the HBO series "Harry Potter."

The HBO “Harry Potter” series has found its Harry, Ron and Hermione.

According to Variety, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton playing Hermione Granger.

These three young actors will follow in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played the iconic trio in the original films.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod said in a press release, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

They added, “We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

While this will be Stout’s first major role, McLaughlin has also played a role in an upcoming comedy, “Grow,” starring Nick Frost, who has been cast as Hagrid.

Stanton has also had some experience in the spotlight as she starred as Matilda in “Matilda: The Musical” on London’s West End from 2023 to 2024, according to Variety.

Deadline reported that 32,000 kids between the ages of nine and 11, residing in the UK and Ireland tried out for the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

The casting call for the trio was made in September 2024 with a commitment to “inclusive, diverse casting” and also asked that agents “submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation and gender identity,” according to Deadline.

For the first round of casting, candidates had to submit two audition videos: one performing a poem or short story and the second talking about themselves and “a family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to,” per Deadline.

Filming for the upcoming “Harry Potter” series will start this summer with the first season of the show expected to release in 2026, reported Deadline.