Kurt Russell, center, stars as coach Herb Brooks in the 2004 film "Miracle," which tells the true story of Brooks, the player-turned-coach who led the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team to victory over the seemingly invincible Russian squad.

As the Stanley Cup Finals captivate fans worldwide, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive into the world of hockey through cinema.

Hockey movies give audiences more than just on-ice action; they deliver stories of celebration, camaraderie, resilience and the spirit of the game.

Whether you’re in the mood for a little drama, humor or inspiration, this family-friendly movie list has something for everyone.

Grab some popcorn and check out these movies for your next family movie night.

‘Mr. Hockey: The Gordie Howe Story’ (2013)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Hallmark+

Based on a true story, the film follows hockey legend Gordie Howe (Michael Shanks). After retiring from the Detroit Red Wings, Gordie soon learns that retirement is not for him.

When his sons are drafted to play at the Houston Aeros, Gordie comes out of retirement to join them, returning to the ice at 44 years old.

‘The Mighty Ducks’ (1992)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), a self-centered Minnesota lawyer, is charged with drunk driving. Instead of typical proceedings, the court orders him to coach a struggling peewee hockey team.

As Gordon works to earn the respect of the kids and teaching them valuable life and hockey skills, he confronts his past when his new team faces off against his old coach and team.

‘D2: The Mighty Ducks’ (1994)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Gordon Bombay is back in “D2: The Mighty Ducks,” and this time he has moved up from the little leagues.

Gordon is now coaching Team USA Hockey at the Junior Goodwill Games. With many former Ducks and a few new faces, they must overcome setbacks to beat the favored Iceland team.

‘D3: The Mighty Ducks’ (1996)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

The third and final installment of the 1990’s “The Mighty Ducks” franchise, the Ducks earn scholarships to a high ranking prep school, Eden Hall Academy.

Follow the new freshmen as they fight to earn a spot on the team against the snooty varsity players.

‘Tooth Fairy’ (2010)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Derek Thompson (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), a minor league hockey player, is known as the “Tooth Fairy” for his aggressive play style that often leaves opponents with a toothless smile.

After discouraging a young player on the team, Derek must serve as a real tooth fairy, complete with a tutu and wings, to rediscover his own dreams.

‘Miracle’ (2004)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

No hockey movie list is complete without “Miracle.”

Based on the inspiring true story of the 1980 Team USA Olympic squad, the film captures a team’s journey that united a nation during the Cold War.

Coach Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) takes a young group of college hockey players to face the legendary Soviet Union at the Olympic Games.

Do you believe in miracles? You should.